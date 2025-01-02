Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Britain's high streets endured another difficult year, with an average of 37 shops shutting down every day, according to data from the Centre for Retail Research.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A total of 13,479 stores permanently closed last year, marking a 28% increase from 2023, though the losses were less severe than those recorded between 2019 and 2022.

Big-name casualties of the year included Homebase, The Body Shop, Lloyd's Pharmacy, Carpetright and Ted Baker, leaving gaps in shopping centres and high streets across the country, as well as costing hundreds of jobs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Professor Joshua Bamfield, the Research Director at the Centre for Retail Research, described the findings as “alarming”.

Hundreds of Carpetright stores across the UK closed in 2024. | Getty Images

His group anticipates store closures to rise to 17,350 this year, with nearly 15,000 of those closures coming from independent retailers. Adding to the burden, retailers are bracing for an increase in business rates.

A planned reduction in the business rates discount from 75% to 40%, announced in the autumn budget, will see average rates bills jump.

We asked shoppers and businesses across the country what should be done to breathe new life into our high streets.

Solutions included councils providing more free parking at peak times, cutting business rates and sprucing up pavements and eyesore empty shop units.