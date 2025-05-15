Hinch Distillery launches inaugural single malt whiskeys - distilled, matured and bottled in County Down

Hinch Distillery has proudly launched two new whiskey products, Hinch Single Malt and Hinch Peated Single Malt, marking the first time the County Down distillery has released whiskey made entirely from its own spirit.

The two new single malts were officially unveiled to the public this week at the Balmoral Show, Northern Ireland’s largest agricultural event, and will also be showcased to whiskey enthusiasts at Dublin Whiskey Live, taking place at the RDS on May 16th and 17th. Together, these two high-profile events represent the "great unveiling" of what Hinch describes as a significant milestone in its whiskey-making journey.

The new expressions reflect years of patient craftsmanship and cask selection at Hinch’s state-of-the-art distillery, located between Belfast and Ballynahinch.

“This is a landmark moment for us,” said William Stafford, Distillery Manager and Head Distiller at Hinch Distillery. “For the first time, we are releasing whiskey that’s not just matured and bottled on-site, but distilled here too. It means every drop is Hinch through and through. It’s been a long journey from cask to bottle, but these whiskeys were never going to be rushed. They were crafted to reflect both the innovation and heritage of Irish whiskey.”

The Hinch Single Malt has been matured in a combination of carefully selected Bourbon and Oloroso Sherry casks, resulting in an elegant, well-balanced whiskey. It opens with subtle notes of citrus on the nose, followed by a bright and refreshing palate filled with toffee-apple, peach syrup, and biscuit.

Meanwhile, the Hinch Peated Single Malt is a bold and smoke-forward offering, matured in ex-Bourbon American oak, Madeira wine, and Oloroso Sherry casks. On the nose, it delivers waves of ashy smoke, heathery coal dust, and charred pineapple. The palate is rich and full-bodied, offering honey, black pepper, smoked rock salt, and dark chocolate.

The distillery has won numerous awards for its product portfolio, and just days before the public release of the Hinch Single Malt and Hinch Peated Single Malt, it secured another Gold Medal at the 2025 San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC), one of the most prestigious accolades in the global spirits industry.

“It’s incredible to see our first own-distilled whiskey being recognised on the international stage right out of the gate,” added William.

Both inaugural releases reflect Hinch's guiding philosophy: People, Place and Progress. Each Single Malt champions the very team behind bringing these Single Malts to the world, carrying the essence of water sourced from the foothills of the Mournes, and epitomises the progress Hinch has made since turning the stills on in 2020.

Dr Terry Cross OBE, Chairman of Hinch Distillery, said the launch marks a defining moment in the distillery’s evolution: “This is what we have been working towards since we laid the foundation stones at Hinch. Releasing our own spirit, crafted here on-site, is not only a statement of capability but of our intent to be at the forefront of Irish whiskey. We are proud of these two new products and excited to share them with whiskey lovers across the globe.”

Hinch Single Malt and Hinch Peated Single Malt are now available from selected retailers, at the distillery’s visitor centre in Ballynahinch, and will soon be available in international markets.