Holland & Barrett climbs higher in UK’s top ten for customer satisfaction

Placed 6th in July 2025 UK Customer Satisfaction Index, alongside John Lewis, M&S and First Direct

Holland & Barrett has once again secured a place among the UK’s top ten organisations for customer satisfaction, according to the latest UK Customer Satisfaction Index (UKCSI) published by The Institute of Customer Service.

The health and wellness retailer climbed to 6th in the July 2025 index with a score of 85.4 out of 100 - rising from 7th place in January 2025 and significantly improving on its position of 13th just twelve months ago. This marks a sustained year-on-year improvement in customer satisfaction, with Holland & Barrett’s score increasing by 2.3 points since July 2024.

The achievement reflects Holland & Barrett’s ongoing investment in service quality, staff training and personalisation as part of its wider transformation journey to become the trusted partner for health and wellness.

The July 2025 UKCSI shows that customer satisfaction across the UK has risen for the first time in three years, driven by organisations reducing the number of customer problems and improving how they handle issues when they do arise. Nationally, the percentage of customers experiencing a problem has fallen to its lowest level since July 2020.

Anthony Houghton, CEO - UK & Ireland at Holland & Barrett, commented:

"We’re proud to be recognised in the UKCSI top ten. It’s a testament to the hard work and commitment of our colleagues across the business. Their dedication, expertise and care are driving better service every day. Putting customers first is central to our transformation, and this recognition shows we’re heading in the right direction."

The Institute’s report also highlights that staff being knowledgeable and well-trained is the main reason customers consider their experience dealing with a company to be good or poor.

Houghton, continued:

"Personalised service has always been part of who we are, but we’re taking it to the next level. We aim for every customer to be greeted and supported based on their individual needs, whether they’re after a quick answer or a detailed wellness consultation."

"All our colleagues complete a rigorous in-house training programme, externally accredited and delivered over 12 weeks. It totals 25 hours of learning to become ‘qualified to advise’ equipping them with the knowledge and confidence to offer trusted, tailored wellness advice and there is ongoing training throughout the year. This isn’t box-ticking or scripted selling. It’s about genuinely listening, understanding and helping every customer walk away with the right support and not just a product."

Additionally, over a third of customers (33.5%) are willing to pay more for excellent service – underlining the commercial value of sustained investment in customer experience.

The UKCSI, published twice a year, is the UK’s most comprehensive measure of customer satisfaction, tracking performance across 13 sectors. The July 2025 index saw Holland & Barrett rank alongside other leading brands including First Direct, John Lewis and M&S.