Homebuilder Supports Special Needs School In Crewe

David Wilson Homes has donated £300 to Springfield School, which caters for children and young people with severe learning difficulties and complex needs.

Located near David Wilson Homes’ Sydney Place development, the school teaches children from the ages of four to 19 and admission is for those with an Education Health Care Plan for SLD (Severe Learning Difficulties), PMLD (Profound and Multiple Learning Difficulties), complex needs including language and communication, ASC (Autism) or a combination of these needs.

Kim Cepeda-Wilson, Head of School at Springfield School, said: “The very kind donation from David Wilson Homes will be used to purchase sensory equipment for some of our yellow pathway classes.

“Classes use sensory circuits to support regulating pupils so they are then ready and focused to learn and engage in lessons.

“Equipment can be very expensive so pupils will be absolutely delighted to have the opportunity to have some new equipment to enjoy and that will help with their learning.”

The motto of Springfield is: ‘Every day is a new chance to shine’, and the school works towards all its children and young people exceeding everyone’s expectations and excelling during their time at the school.

Kim added: “At Springfield School, we ensure our curriculum is adapted and tailored to meet individual pupil needs and we always focus on the pupil as a whole.

“Individual development and pupil happiness are our key priorities, which then ensure that pupils thrive at Springfield School and reach their potential.”

Claire Jarvis, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes North West, said: “We are proud to support Springfield School’s mission to give their students the best possible education and opportunities to excel.

“We are committed to assisting local organisations within the communities in which we build new homes and we will continue to support great causes across Cheshire.”

For more information about the school, visit its website at Springfield School.

To find out more about any nearby developments, visit the website at David Wilson Homes in Cheshire.