Homebuyers demand more – and turn to golf resorts to get it

Taylor Wimpey España has shed light on who is buying homes at Spain’s prestigious La Cala Golf Resort. The leading Spanish home builder has been creating homes at La Cala since 2014, delighting buyers with luxury apartments, penthouses, duplexes and townhouses, thoughtfully positioned to enjoy the superb views and top-notch facilities of the resort.

La Cala is home to three golf courses, along with tennis, football, fitness and spa facilities, meaning homebuyers don’t just get a property but a lifestyle offering focused on sport, health and wellness. Everyone who buys a Taylor Wimpey España property at the resort receives the La Cala Privilege Card, entitling them to discounts spanning green fees, tuition at La Cala Golf Academy, spa treatments and La Cala Racquet Club bookings (for padel, tennis and squash). The Privilege Card also offers benefits at the resort’s multiple bars and restaurants, which offer everything from relaxed lunches and tapas-style sharing experiences to elegant evening dining.

Those buying homes at the resort include buyers from a range of international destinations. Britons top the list of Taylor Wimpey España’s international clientele, followed by Dutch, Polish and Belgian homebuyers. Buyers are largely between 50 and 60 years old, with properties serving a range of purposes, from primary and second homes to retirement investments.

La Cala Golf Resort’s position in the Costa del Sol means homebuyers have a wealth of beaches, water sports, cultural events and historic sights to enjoy, as well as the flavours of the area’s outstanding culinary offering. They also have a wide choice of property types available to them, courtesy of Taylor Wimpey España’s diverse developments at the resort.

Solana Village

At Solana Village, buyers can purchase key-ready apartments, with apartments, penthouses and duplexes also available to buy off plan. The two- and three-bedroom homes offer a range of typologies and orientations, suiting varying buyer needs. Prices for the homes, which come with a communal swimming pool and an energy certification of B, start from €410,000 plus VAT.

For those seeking townhouses, the three-storey, three-bedroom properties at The Meadows, with their large terraces and spectacular golf views, cannot fail to impress. Priced from €625,000 plus VAT, the substantial homes face south-west to make the most of the abundant sunshine. With an energy certification of A, the homes are ideal for eco-conscious buyers, as well as those looking to minimise their utility bills. The 26 properties occupy a frontline golf position as part of a gated community with its own communal pool and gardens.

“Homebuyers who demand more can find what they’re looking for with a golf resort home. High-quality properties are just the start, with a wealth of on-site sports, fitness, wellbeing and dining facilities delivering a compelling lifestyle offering that is perfect for a second home or for year-round occupation.”

Marc Pritchard, Sales and Marketing Director, Taylor Wimpey España