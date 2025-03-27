Homelands Trust Fife, a special place for everyone

Helen Lawrenson, who manages Homelands Trust Fife explained, “We are here thanks to a remarkable woman, Miss Isobel Paxton who bequeathed her home and grounds to charity with a heartfelt mission: to create a place where people affected by disability, along with their families, friends, and carers, could enjoy a well-deserved holiday.

“Since 2014, we've been dedicated to offering fully accessible holiday accommodation. We started with four lodges and expanded in 2022 with five more purpose-built lodges. Each lodge is equipped with extensive disability support equipment, including accessible bathrooms, hoists, shower trolleys, and more. With a focus on accessibility, Homelands is the perfect choice for individuals needing extra support while on holiday.”

But it’s not just the lodges that make Homelands special. The Paxton Centre, part of the Homelands Trust, offers a friendly and welcoming community space with a café, therapy rooms, and a range of wellness and art classes.

Helen has attended frequent Business Gateway Fife’s webinars including marketing, sales, social media and digital skills, which has enabled her to keep the accommodation’s online profile fresh and relevant. Homelands Trust Fife has also been recognised for its commitment to inclusive tourism, winning the prestigious Scottish Thistle Award for Inclusive Tourism. This recognition highlights the dedication to providing a memorable experience for all, no matter their accessibility needs. Homelands Trust Fife is more than just a holiday destination, it’s a place where everyone can feel at home.

Quotes from the guests:

“Homelands is a truly wonderful facility for holidays where a member of the group has a disability. This was our second pre-Christmas visit. We have a wheelchair user in the family and her every need was catered for in the spacious and well equipped lodge.”

“Homelands have thought of everything. The cottages are totally adapted with everything you could possibly need making your stay for everyone a real feeling of home from home. Lovely spacious rooms, very comfortable living area and bedrooms with adjustable seating and beds which makes all the difference when on holiday. The grounds are super clean with lovely gardens and outlook from every cottage. The area is simply fabulous with lots of lovey coastal villages and towns from Leven up to St Andrews. Lower Largo and the beach a stroll away is fabulous. We will definitely book again.”

1 . Contributed Helen Lawrenson, manager Homelands Trust Fife Photo: Submitted Share

2 . Contributed Accessible lodge rear view Photo: Submitted Share

3 . Contributed Lodge bedroom Photo: Submitted Share