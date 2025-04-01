Hooters UK remains open and 'here to stay' as US parent company files for bankruptcy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hooters restaurants in the UK will remain open and unaffected, despite the US-based parent company filing for bankruptcy this week.

Hooters of America (HOA), which directly operates 151 restaurants and oversees another 154 franchised locations, mostly in the United States, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Monday in North Texas Bankruptcy Court in Dallas.

However, franchise operations, including those in the UK, are not impacted by the bankruptcy process and will continue to operate as normal.

Hooters, known for its skimpy staff uniforms, currently has two locations in the UK, in Nottingham and Liverpool. The Nottingham restaurant, which has been serving customers since 1998, is run by franchisees Julian Mills and Johnny Goard, who in February announced plans to open a third UK site in Newcastle, despite facing opposition from local councillors and women’s charities.

Liverpool's branch, which opened in 2022 despite criticism from the city's former mayor Joanne Anderson over concerns it would foster a “misogynistic environment,” is also unaffected. While the original franchise behind the site went into liquidation in December 2023, it has since been taken over by a new franchise operator.

Meanwhile, in the US, the company cited mounting debts as the cause of its financial troubles. Despite the filing, Hooters of America has reassured investors and customers that it aims to stay operational and restructure swiftly. A group including the brand’s founders, who currently own nearly a third of its US locations, is planning to buy and operate additional outlets.

In a statement on its website, the company said: “Our renowned Hooters restaurants are here to stay and we are taking action to strengthen our business to better serve our valued customers over the long term.”

Founded in Clearwater, Florida in 1983, the Atlanta-based restaurant group has long been known for its sports-bar atmosphere and iconic staff uniforms.