Hotel estate goes Dutch for new sculpture

Marjan Wouda (left) and Simon Berry from English Lakes Hotels with the sculpture installed at Wild Boar Estate.

A spectacular porcine sculpture has been installed at a country estate hotel, inspired by a local legend about the slaying of a ferocious wild boar by a knight of the realm.

Dutch artist Marjan Wouda was awarded the commission from Wild Boar Estate to create the corten steel sculpture for the grounds at the venue in the Gilpin Valley.

Wild Boar Estate takes its name from the historic thirteenth century tale of Sir Richard de Gilpin, who bravely fought and killed a particularly troublesome wild boar which was causing havoc in the area.

Measuring 1.5 metres in height and 3 metres in length, the arresting new sculpture has been designed to raise the profile of the venue’s history, showcase its 72 acres of tranquil rural woodland and provide a talking point for guests and visitors.

Marjan worked in conjunction with local firm Metalcraft Engineering to create the wild boar sculpture for English Lakes Hotels Resorts & Venues.

The sculpture’s corten steel material has copper mixed into it so that only the surface oxidises to bring out the beautiful iron oxide, rusty colour finish. It is a medium that is long lasting, highly durable and maintenance free – ideal for artworks such as this in rugged outdoor environments.

Similar works by Marjan include ‘Dandy’, a 2-metre high stainless steel sculpture inspired by the history of the Pendle Witches, the Dun Cow of Parlick Fell and the 3.5 metre tall Sir Hare at Gisburn Forest.

Marjan explains: “I was introduced to Simon and Ben Berry from the hotel group through Mary Gavagan from Gavagan Art. They came to see Sir Hare and the Dun Cow and I think that inspired the idea of creating something similar at Wild Boar Estate.

“Welder Dan Heap and I then spent a lot of time in the workshop planning how to interpret the design and model its shape and look, starting with a smaller cardboard prototype. The corten steel was laser cut into pieces, bent into the right shape with rollers and then welded together.

“I love getting involved in outdoor rural works of art such as this – there is something wonderful for people coming across something unexpected out of the blue.It’s an open and democratic form of art for all people and generations to enjoy.”

Executive chairman of English Lakes Hotels Resorts & Venues Simon Berry adds: “Marjan’s new sculpture is a wonderful monument to the history of Wild Boar Estate and the legend of the Gilpin Valley, helping to bring the story alive.

“Ben and I were delighted to spend time with Marjan and see examples of her fantastic artwork. We wanted to find a way of showcasing the impact of her work in the great outdoors here. So the idea of commissioning a wild boar sculpture for the venue quickly found impetus.”

Marjan’s artwork can be found in Hong Kong, the Caribbean, London, Greater Manchester, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, and in many green spaces in Lancashire and Yorkshire. Her work has been featured in an international touring exhibition, Germinations IV, with displays in Marseille, Breda (Holland), London (Royal College of Art) and Bonn.

She has regularly exhibited in Amsterdam and in London, the latter mainly at Curwen Gallery in Fitzrovia. Her artwork has also been included in the Chelsea Flower show and sold through fine art specialists Sotheby’s.

With its own open kitchen grill restaurant, on-site smokehouse and microbrewery, Wild Boar Estate is renowned for a host of fun outdoor activities and adventures in its extensive surrounding grounds. For further information, visit englishlakes.co.uk/hotels/wild-boar-estate/