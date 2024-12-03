Hotel recruits psychology student as trainee chef

New Culinary Academy recruit Eleanor Bardon with Daniel Winstanley at the Wild Boar Estate Smokehouse.

A rural estate hotel has recruited a former psychology student to train as a chef and pursue a career in hospitality.

Eleanor Bardon has given up the text books to take up an ‘earn-as-you-learn’ apprenticeship with English Lakes Hotels Culinary Academy at Wild Boar Estate.

Eleanor, 21, has settled on a career in hospitality having decided on a change of direction from her Psychology degree at the University of Leeds.

She saw an advert about the Culinary Academy training programme with the added benefit of moving to the Lake District with residency in-house at Wild Boar Estate.

“I’d worked in hospitality jobs before and always really enjoyed the close knit team environment, working alongside others and helping guests feel at home - it gives me a real buzz,” explains Eleanor. “I’ve also always been a foodie and mad keen on cooking and so the idea of becoming a chef quickly took root.

“Whilst my university degree course was immersive and interesting, I realised I wanted something more tangible and the chance to work with people in a practical, hands-on role. So when I saw the job come up with the Culinary Academy at Wild Boar Estate, I didn’t think twice. It’s been a great move.”

Eleanor’s training programme with the English Lakes Hotels Resorts & Venues Culinary Academy offers her an apprenticeship to attain Level 2 Commis Chef and Level 3 Chef de Partie qualifications, as well as invaluable experience in the busy open kitchen at Wild Boar Estate’s restaurant, smokehouse and Brewhouse microbrewery.

Delivered in partnership with Kendal College, the fully accredited course allows students to hone chef skills whilst earning a wage with the hotel group across its venues in the Lake District and North Lancashire.

Originally from Leeds, Eleanor completed ‘A’ levels in Psychology and photography, initially signing up for a university degree before deciding on the vocational working route to become a chef.

Eleanor says the best part of her job is not only the people she works with, but also the chance to be living in the fantastic setting of Wild Boar Estate’s 72 acres of rural woodland. Her hobbies outside of work include hiking and photography, a perfect match for her new working life.

Group training and development chef at English Lakes Hotels Daniel Winstanley, who is a Masterchef of Great Britain, adds: “Eleanor’s progress has been fantastic since she joined this year’s cohort of trainee chefs and she clearly has a strong affinity for hospitality and team working. She’s a real asset to the estate’s culinary team and her people skills and patience shine through.”

English Lakes Hotels Resorts & Venues is currently recruiting for staff across a range of hospitality industry disciplines. To find out more about available jobs and to apply, visit https://englishlakes.co.uk/careers/