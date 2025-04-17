House hunters invited to ‘last chance to buy’ event in Nantwich

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

David Wilson Homes is inviting Cheshire property seekers looking to move quickly to an exclusive event at its Kingsbourne development in Nantwich.

The ‘last chance to buy’ open event, which will take place on Saturday, April 26 from 11am to 4pm, offers property seekers the chance to view the final two homes before the established community is sold out.

Visitors will have the opportunity to learn more about the four bedroom Millford and Avondale style homes at the development on Waterlode. The larger properties are ideal for anyone looking to grow a family, those seeking some extra space, or buyers in search of something more manageable that requires no DIY.

Gavin Powell, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes North West, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming prospective buyers to our Kingsbourne development, where there are options available for a quick and hassle-free move.

“Our expert sales team will be on hand throughout the day to answer any questions, including details on our exclusive offers and helpful moving schemes designed to simplify the home buying process.

“With just two homes available before the development is sold out, we would encourage anyone interested to visit our team at this event and find out more about our Millford and Avondale homes.”

Additionally, those keen to move can take advantage of the housebuilder’s Part Exchange and Movemaker schemes, designed to help home buyers sidestep the worries of the traditional selling process. Alternatively, David Wilson Homes could make a contribution towards the deposit, whilst both homes are available with upgraded kitchens.

Set in the Cheshire countryside, residents can enjoy unspoiled views and country walks on the doorstep, whilst being within walking distance of the town centre and its commuting opportunities for the best of both worlds.

Anyone looking for a little retail therapy can enjoy convenient access to the town centre. Crewe and Stoke-on-Trent also provide opportunities for fun-packed family days out with adventures at Northern Belle, Crewe Heritage Centre, Nantwich Food Festival or Waterworld Festival Park.

For more information about the final properties available, call the sales team on 0333 355 8480 or visit the website at David Wilson Homes in Cheshire.