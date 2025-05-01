Housebuilder celebrates completion of luxury Cheshire development

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Castle Green Homes has completed its transformation of a former university campus in Cheshire.

The homebuilder has created an exclusive development of large and luxurious new homes on land previously part of the former University of Law Chester Campus.

Aptly named College Park in a nod to the site’s history, it now features 24 prestigious properties – all of which have now been sold.

Castle Green Homes sales director Sian Pitt said: “The success of College Park speaks volumes – we had people waiting for the show home to open when we launched and took a number of reservations that first weekend. In just 15 months we’ve sold all 24 homes, which is no mean feat in the current climate, particularly when some of the properties were priced at £1million-plus. The success of the development demonstrates that Castle Green is a homebuilder with a solid reputation for building high quality new homes.”

College Park in Christleton from above

The show home at College Park received the bronze award in the best interior design category of the 2024 What House Awards.

Judges described it as “a serious Cheshire glamour house” boasting “the critical wow factor in an area of the country that demands style, with prices rivalling London.”

“The good news for those who missed out at College Park is that we have another development less than nine miles away in Rossett. Trevalyn Place offers a good choice of three and four-bedroom homes,” Sian added.

One of the largest properties at Trevalyn Place is the four-bedroom detached Ashbourne. A generously proportioned double fronted home designed with modern living in mind, it offers 1,976 sq ft of carefully planned living space. There’s a lounge on one side of the hallway and study on the other. At its heart is a combined kitchen, dining and family room, with French doors leading to the garden. There’s also a practical utility and convenient cloakroom.

Castle Green Homes has achieved a sell-out success at College Park in Christleton

Upstairs, there are two en-suite bedrooms, leaving the family bathroom to serve the remaining two. The principal bedroom also features a dressing area.

The show homes at Trevalyn Place, including an example of the Ashbourne, are open daily from 10am to 5pm. For more information about the new homes in Rossett see https://www.castlegreenhomes.uk/our-developments/north-wales/trevalyn-place/