Housebuilder pledges support to Kimblewick community

Housebuilder Cala Homes has put out a call to local charities, community groups and businesses as it ramps up its community engagement after starting work on its Arabella Park development in Kimblewick.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Committed to making a meaningful impact, Cala Homes has already committed to over £10,000 worth of funding for the Buckinghamshire community, which will be spent through local authorities on healthcare support, education, social care and more. It has now invited the local community to provide input as it goes above and beyond these commitments with the Community Pledge initiative.

The Community Pledge is a UK-wide initiative across the Cala Group, designed to go above and beyond standard planning obligations. Each Pledge is tailored to the needs of the local community, informed by input from Cala’s on-the-ground teams. Cala is specifically looking for local charities in need of donations or volunteers, as well as community groups interested in sponsorship opportunities.

The Pledges will include Cala’s new schools’ initiative, Land to Life, Showhome of Support – which supports local talent and businesses, and Stay Safe, Stay Away, a Health and Safety learning programme to raise awareness amongst young people of the dangers of playing on building sites.

Stala Thomson, Sales and Marketing Director at Cala Chiltern, says: “At Cala, we strive to make a meaningful impact in the communities we build in.

“While we are proud of our ongoing contributions, we are always looking for new ways to support local charities, community groups, and businesses, particularly as we prepare to launch our Community Pledge in the area.”

The first homes at Cala Homes’ new Arabella Park development in Kimblewick will be available off plan to prospective buyers from November/December.

The first phase will bring a total of 45 homes, 23 of which will be available for private sale and the remaining 22 being affordable housing properties. The first homes are due to legally complete in April 2025.

If you are part of a local charity, community group, or business and are interested in exploring partnership opportunities, please contact [email protected] to discuss further.