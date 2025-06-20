How AceIt Agency helps business coaches add £250k+ in revenue using strategic media coverage

Empowered, visible, and ready to lead — a business coach at AceIt Agency, where authority is built through strategic media presence.

In an increasingly crowded coaching industry, one agency is helping experts rise above the noise and earn the credibility they deserve.

AceIt Agency is a results-driven PR firm helping business coaches and consultants turn visibility into revenue. Based in a fast-moving digital world, it offers a smarter path to growth, one powered by trust, not tricks.

While many coaches have the experience and frameworks to deliver real transformation, they often face an uphill battle when it comes to standing out. In a saturated market, being good isn’t enough. You also have to be known.

The problem? Most coaches are buried under generic marketing tactics, social media posts, ad funnels, cold DMs, all fighting for attention but missing what matters most: authority.

Coaches today don’t just need content. They need credibility. And the fastest way to earn it is by being featured in trusted media where their audience is already paying attention.

That’s where AceIt Agency comes in.

Instead of offering traditional PR retainers or one-size-fits-all outreach, the agency helps coaches craft compelling media stories and place them in well-known outlets like USA Today, IBTimes, Forbes, and more other media outlets.

It starts with uncovering a coach’s unique message, the part of their story that truly resonates. From there, AceIt develops articles that not only get published but also elevate perception and build immediate trust.

Once featured, these stories become powerful assets: they’re used in sales conversations, shared across social channels, and added to websites — creating a consistent authority presence that’s hard to ignore.

Several coaches working with AceIt have reported significant increases in revenue — with some adding more than £250,000 in less than six months, simply by being positioned as a recognised expert in the media.

In a time when reputation is everything, visibility in the right places can mean the difference between struggling for clients and having them seek you out.

AceIt Agency is helping coaches bridge that gap — turning expertise into exposure, and exposure into income.

For business coaches ready to be seen, trusted, and paid accordingly — media might just be your smartest next move.