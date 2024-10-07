How employees can set digital boundaries for better mental health

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This World Mental Health Day, experts in employee benefits, wellbeing, and engagement, are encouraging employees to take back control of their digital presence to be happy at work and find that elusive balance.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A recent Perkbox Vivup ‘Always On’ report revealed concerning figures, with 44% of UK employees surveyed saying they had experienced anxiety or stress when they weren’t visibly online, and two-thirds admitting to keeping their status ‘available’ even during breaks.

With these figures indicating a lack of trust and support within organisations, change is necessary, but it requires the support of managers, HR, and internal communications teams to build cultures of trust and autonomy where people thrive and stay longer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karl Bennett, Wellbeing Director at Perkbox Vivup, explains, “It will always be the case that employees have goals to hit, and businesses need to see productivity, but that doesn’t mean individuals need to sacrifice their mental health by being visible online 24/7. Yes, digital presence is important, but by being intentional with status indicators - so using them wisely and well - sets boundaries that support both work and wellbeing. This helps create more trust between individuals, managers and teams. Small steps, like using 'do not disturb' during focus periods or switching to ‘away’ during breaks, can significantly improve mood and performance. Trust is two way, so not being disturbed when indicators have been set is essential. Small, purposeful actions like this can be beneficial on many levels.

Set Digital Boundaries

Actionable tips from Perkbox Vivup to take back digital control at work include:

Block Out Focus Time for Key Tasks Use calendar blocks and ‘do not disturb’ modes during high-priority work to ensure you meet your targets without unnecessary interruptions.

Log Off Outside Working Hours You don’t need to be visible around the clock to deliver results, so turn off notifications and set your status to ‘offline’ once your workday ends and this will help find a healthy work-life balance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Communicate Boundaries with Your Team Be open with your team about when you need uninterrupted time to work towards and remember that clear communication fosters understanding while maintaining and building trust.

Take Breaks Without Staying ‘Available’ It’s okay to step away from the screen, taking proper breaks is essential to maintaining productivity. Set your status to ‘away’ and allow yourself to recharge without guilt or worry of what might happen.

Jennifer Healy, Group Chief People Officer at Perkbox Vivup, adds, “Employees often feel torn between staying visible and getting the job done, but it is possible to achieve both. By taking control of their digital status and adopting new ways of working and reporting, employees can protect their mental health while still delivering results. Organisations that support this shift towards healthy digital habits will see happier, more productive teams, along with higher staff retention and fewer sick days.”

By working together, organisations can create a supportive environment that enhances employee mental health and drives long-term success, not just on World Mental Health Day, but every day.

For more information, head to Perkbox Vivup