How has the cyber security landscape changed in 2024?

2024 has seen huge changes to the cyber security landscape, with the emergence of new threats, new targets, and new regulations.

Digital transformation across all industries has continued at a rapid pace, forcing the cyber security industry to keep up with ever evolving technology and the threats that come with them. Combine this with an unstable political landscape, the soaring costs of data breaches, and the rise of AI usage, and it’s easy to understand why tough cyber security measures are more important than ever as we move into 2025.

The rise of extortionware

Ransomware attacks continue to be the most common form of cyber-attack, where data is hacked and locked, making access impossible until a ransom is paid.

However, as stronger protocols are put in place to minimise the disruptive impact of ransomware attacks – namely backing up data regularly offline – cyber extortion has become more widespread.

While ransomware locks data away, extortionware threatens to leak private, sensitive data unless money is paid, making the offline storing of said data an inadequate defence. The only way to fight cyber extortion is to prevent it entirely, with up-to-date security software, well trained staff, and well-rehearsed security protocols.

Currently, ransomware remains far more common, as extortionware requires more time and involvement on the criminal’s part. However, cyber extortion is expected to rise sharply in the coming months and years.

AI technology for good and for ill

The rise of AI technology has been a double-edged sword for the cyber security industry.

On the one hand, it can automate certain processes and allow for better and quicker threat detection using rapid pattern recognition. On the other hand, it allows cyber criminals to launch more streamlined, higher quality attacks, ones which will have a high rate of success against an unprepared, under trained, or out-of-date target.

Government responses to cyber crime

In response to increasing data breaches, many governments have adopted stricter regulations on cyber security, measures which aim to protect the consumer and hold businesses accountable in the event of a data breach caused by lacklustre defences.

This has forced all industries to adapt quickly and effectively in order to comply with these tightening measures, taking a more proactive approach to their online security.

Political uncertainty

An unstable geopolitical landscape has had a ripple effect on the digital security industry, as not all cyber crimes are committed for monetary gain.

The term ‘hacktivism’ refers to criminals who use cyber attacks to further their political, religious, or social beliefs, launching them against those of opposing beliefs.

The conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza, as well as several high profile, contentious elections in several countries during 2024, have contributed to the rise of these ideological attacks. Any company which conducts business in these countries, or which has voiced any social or political viewpoint will likely find itself vulnerable to attack from hacktivists.

Increased Cloud usage

With remote working becoming the norm for many businesses, cloud storage continues to have a transformative effect on the cyber security landscape.

Cloud usage may make everyday business practise more efficient, but it also creates a wider surface area for attacks. One point of vulnerability – an unchanged default password; an unrestricted port; unsecure backup – is all it takes for a hacker to gain access to the data of the entire business. Enforcing strict cyber security protocols is essential for any company reliant on cloud storage.

The best way to stay ahead of the ever-changing cyber security landscape is to be prepared. If you're concerned about the state of your security software, hardware, or protocols, contact expert cyber security consultants for assistance. They will help you gain a better understanding of the risks to your business, and how best to manage them.