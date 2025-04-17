How is 2025 shaping up for the housing sector?

Will Kerton (left) with Andrew Grant from Fisher German

Housing remains a hot topic and a key indicator of the UK’s economic growth.

Will Kerton, Partner in the rural and residential team at Fisher German’s Worcester office, and his colleague, experienced consultant Andrew Grant, are perfectly positioned to comment on the latest developments in this increasingly important industry for the Government.

A robust housing market is a positive sign of the growth that Labour aims to achieve as part of its ‘Plan for Change’ since winning the General Election last summer. Encouragingly, there are clear signs of improvement on a week-by-week basis.

At Fisher German, our analysis reveals a 35 per cent increase in market appraisals compared to last year, making the highest level in four years. This eye-catching statistic underscores the growing confidence among vendors and that now is the right time to sell their property.

Additionally, we have seen a 28 per cent rise in people wanting to view properties, further demonstrating the overall confidence in the market. This boost in consumer confidence and spending supports is crucial for economic growth, aligning with the Government’s key aims.

To highlight the demand for housing, we are marketing 31 per cent more residential properties than this time last year. Whether it’s buying or selling a family home or agricultural property, this is undoubtedly positive news.

With our extensive experience as agents and a deep understanding of farm diversification under different Governments, we recognise the importance of providing trusted, experienced advice. Over the last two to three years, we have facilitated numerous off-market sales and offered agricultural client’s strategic advice for the longer-term strategies of their business. Our clients are increasingly trusting our pricing strategies to help them achieve the best possible outcomes.

The Government understands that strong housing activity is vital in underpinning its growth strategy. A healthy housing market can drive investment in technology, innovation, and new businesses, boosting productivity, increasing demand for construction materials, and creating jobs.

The residential and rural sectors are on an upward trajectory in 2025, and we will be closely monitoring the sector with great interest for the remainder of the year to see if this positive trend continues.