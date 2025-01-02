How SaaS will help drive growth in 2025

James Disney-May

2025 will present multiple opportunities for SaaS investors, according to a leading expert.

2025 will present multiple opportunities for SaaS investors, according to a leading expert. James Disney-May thinks Software as a Service will also help turbocharge growth both in the UK and across America over the next 12 months. Strategic advisor and US business expert James who specialises in SaaS investment said: "Software as a Service (SaaS) is no stranger to transformation. As we kick-off 2025, it’s clear this year promises to be pivotal for investors and entrepreneurs. With technology evolving at a rapid pace, SaaS will continue to solidify its role as a key driver of innovation and business growth. The key to unlocking these opportunities is aligning with the megatrends shaping our world. For entrepreneurs, success requires agility, focus, and a willingness to double down on innovation. For investors, it means moving swiftly to back emerging leaders set to drive transformative change.”

Here, James outlines the five main areas of opportunity for investors:

AI

We are entering an era where Artificial Intelligence (AI) has become a competitive necessity, serving as the foundation of measurable productivity gains. Companies increasingly seek tools that streamline operations, automate repetitive tasks, and enhance customer experiences. SaaS providers that successfully integrate AI-enhanced tools for specific verticals – such as legal, accounting, or healthcare – are likely to perform well. These industries are burdened by complexity and inefficiency, making them ripe for disruption. Generative AI is also transforming how SaaS platforms deliver value, from intelligent customer support chatbots to predictive analytics that drive smarter decisions. Entrepreneurs should focus on niche markets where AI hasn’t penetrated yet, offering tailored solutions for underserved industries.

Vertical SaaS

Unlike horizontal SaaS, which serves broad use cases, vertical SaaS targets specific industries delivering tailored solutions. These specialised tools solve unique pain points and often enjoy higher customer retention. Vertical SaaS companies provide deep functionality tailored to their customers’ specific needs, which creates loyalty and reduces churn. Entrepreneurs with deep domain expertise can capture underserved markets and should look to dominate a specific vertical before considering broader expansion. Investors should look for companies with high net retention rates – a key indicator of how well they meet their niche’s unique demands.

Sustainability

Sustainability is no longer optional for many businesses and SaaS platforms that help businesses monitor, report, and reduce their carbon footprint are becoming essential. The global push for net-zero targets, regulatory changes and growing stakeholder expectations will drive demand for SaaS solutions that streamline compliance and reporting. Entrepreneurs should focus on creating platforms that integrate seamless data collection, insightful reporting, and actionable insights. For investors, the opportunity lies in backing start-ups that leverage AI and blockchain for greater transparency, efficiency, and reliability in sustainability reporting.

Remote Working

Hybrid working has become the norm for most companies, creating a growing need for SaaS companies that enhance seamless collaboration, productivity and employee well-being in these flexible environments. The demand will continue to rise for next-generation tools that go beyond the familiar offerings of Zoom and Slack. Innovations such as AI-driven scheduling assistants or platforms integrating mental health support into work streams are gaining traction. Entrepreneurs should focus on creating solutions to address specific pain points in critical areas such as communication, performance tracking or employee well-being. Investors should focus on companies that are developing robust enterprise solutions as businesses increasingly rethink and upgrade their digital toolkits.

Cybersecurity

As SaaS adoption expands, robust cybersecurity measures are becoming more important than ever. SaaS businesses are prime targets for cyberattacks, exacerbated by the rise of hybrid work environments and interconnected devices. Stricter data privacy regulations are also making it necessary for businesses to safeguard sensitive information. This presents opportunities not only for platforms designed to prevent breaches but also for solutions that go beyond mitigation. The integration of machine learning to predict and pre-empt threats early is emerging as indispensable in cybersecurity. For entrepreneurs, success requires cutting-edge technology coupled with strong partnerships with enterprise clients. Investors should look for start-ups offering innovative and scalable solutions in areas such as encryption, identity verification, or threat detection.