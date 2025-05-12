How Temu helped this mother support 800,000 women to save and thrive

What started as one mother’s mission to make her money go further has blossomed into a nationwide community of smart shoppers, savvy savers, and empowered women. Meet Ncumisa Ndelu — a 48-year-old mother who didn’t just change how she shops, but how thousands of others think about saving.

With a natural love for people and a passion for helping others, Ncumisa launched 1 Family, 1 Stockpile — a Facebook group that began with simple tips for buying smarter. Over time, it grew into a vibrant, trusted community of over 800,000 women, united by a shared goal: getting more value for their money. And at the center of many conversations? Temu, the global e-commerce platform known for making quality goods accessible and affordable.

From Setback to Turning Point

Ncumisa’s first encounter with Temu wasn’t sparked by hype or advertising — it was a post warning about scams that unexpectedly caught her attention. At the time, she had just experienced a break-in at home, so her first order was practical: security lights. Once they arrived, she was impressed. “After that first delivery, I was hooked,” she recalls. “I placed another order in less than two weeks.”

Ncumisa’s daughter's drawings with items from Temu

She quickly discovered that Temu wasn’t just affordable — it was versatile. Whether it was art supplies for her children, kitchen tools, make-up, or learning materials, the platform became her go-to for just about everything. “Maybe the question should be what haven’t I bought?” she laughs.

A Tool That Works With You

What kept her coming back wasn’t just the price—it was the platform’s intelligence. “I love that Temu keeps an eye on items I like and alerts me when prices drop,” she says. “It feels like it’s helping me save, not sell.”

This kind of value gave Ncumisa the freedom to reallocate her household budget to other priorities: budgeting tools, her children’s hobbies, and a cause close to her heart — feeding the homeless. “Most of the containers and supplies we use for the food drives come from Temu,” she says.

Ncumisa’s daughter's drawings with items from Temu

But the most dramatic impact? The savings. “I’ve saved thousands — even over R5,000 on a single order — just by checking Temu first,” she says. “It’s completely changed the way I shop.”

She’s not the only one. Recent surveys show that the majority of Temu users say the platform helps them make ends meet, especially in uncertain economic times. It’s not just a shopping app — for many, it’s become a financial lifeline.

Teaching the Next Generation

The shift hasn’t only impacted Ncumisa — it’s shaping her children, too. By involving them in budgeting and comparison shopping, she’s raising a new generation of thoughtful consumers. “We started with little money boxes,” she says. “Now they help me track spending and find better deals.”

Credit: Ncumisa Ndelu

Her motto is simple: children learn by example. In her household, financial literacy isn’t a lesson — it’s a lifestyle.

From One Family to Hundreds of Thousands

What began as one mom sharing deals on social media has grown into a powerful online space where women help women thrive. In Ncumisa’s group, members trade stories of how they’ve used Temu to fund school supplies, launch small businesses, or stay afloat between paychecks.

“Some of the women in the group have paid off debt, bought cars, even homes,” Ncumisa says with pride. “It’s not just about saving money — it’s about gaining confidence and control.”

She ensures that all Temu discussions in the group remain authentic and useful, staying true to the group’s core purpose: empowering women with knowledge that leads to better choices.

More Than Just a Purchase

What began with a single order of security lights has grown into a community movement — one that’s changing how families shop, save, and thrive. Ncumisa’s story is a reminder that smart spending, when paired with the right tools, can transform not only one home, but entire communities.

“Temu hasn’t just helped me save money,” she says. “It’s helped me change lives.”