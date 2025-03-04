How Temu helped UK bedding supplier break barriers and win new customers

Rose Empire's Temu Shop

For over a decade, Will, the owner of Manchester-based bedding supplier Rose Empire, built a thriving wholesale business, supplying distributors across the UK.

His flagship store on Derby Street catered exclusively to bulk buyers, and his operations focused entirely on business-to-business sales. And while this model had been successful, he had considered new ways to grow, especially after a distributor placed a large order worth tens of thousands of pounds. The transaction highlighted the strong demand for his products and made him wonder whether selling directly to consumers could be a viable opportunity.

But when he attempted to list his products on other e-commerce platforms, he quickly ran into obstacles. The onboarding process was complex, requiring multiple steps that weren’t always clear, and there was little support available for smaller sellers like him. Technical issues repeatedly stalled his progress, forcing him to spend more time troubleshooting than selling. Eventually, the difficulties outweighed the potential benefits, and he abandoned the effort, shelving his plans to expand into direct-to-consumer sales.

That changed in October when a representative from Temu introduced him to a different approach. The online marketplace had recently begun onboarding UK-based sellers, offering an alternative for merchants looking to access consumers without significant upfront costs. Unlike his previous experiences, the process with Temu was smooth. Therefore, with direct support from the platform’s merchant service team, Will was able to register as a seller and list his first product within a week.

Rose Empire's Warehouse

Sales took off faster than expected. In his first month, demand for his competitively priced bedding products exceeded projections, proving that the consumer market was not just viable but a major opportunity for his business. What stood out most to him, however, was not just the platform itself but the hands-on assistance from Temu’s team.

“It wasn’t just about the platform or the technology—it was the human touch that made the difference,” Will said. “The account managers were always available to answer questions, offer real support, and even provide constant encouragement. For someone like me, starting from scratch in B2C, that made all the difference.”

Temu’s expansion in the UK has mirrored Will’s own success on the platform. Since launching in April 2023, the marketplace has grown rapidly, attracting price-conscious consumers and establishing itself as one of the most visited e-commerce sites globally. In 2024, it was recognized as a top Apple-recommended app.

The company has also been actively recruiting more local sellers, positioning itself as a low-cost alternative for businesses looking to reach online shoppers. It projects that by the end of 2025, 50% of its UK sales will come from domestic sellers and warehouses, reducing delivery times and expanding product availability.

Rose Empire Store on Derby Street

“Temu estimates that up to 80% of its European business could eventually come from its local-to-local model, helping sellers access new customers across different regions,” said Chris Dawson, editor of ChannelX, an e-commerce industry news site. “That presents a huge opportunity for brands and retailers.”

Independent research reinforces Temu’s appeal to UK consumers. A study by OC&C Strategy Consultants ranks it among the top retailers for value for money and wide product selection. Meanwhile, a report from the Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR) suggests that UK households could save up to £3,000 per year by shopping on direct distribution platforms like Temu.

As for Will, while wholesale remains a major part of his business, his success on Temu has opened up a new chapter. “B2B still accounts for the majority of my sales, but I’m genuinely excited about the possibilities Temu offers,” he said. He continues to supply resellers while also selling directly to consumers. “For customers, it means they get the same quality product at the lowest price on Temu.”

“Temu has been a game-changer,” he added. “I’m excited to see where this journey takes us next.”