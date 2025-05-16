How to build a learning culture in the workplace

Learning in the workplace

With this week being Learning at Work Week, leading career and mentoring progression platform PushFar discuss the key benefits of putting time into developing your teams' skillsets.

Investing in skills and learning in the workplace has never been more important. A strong culture of learning can lead to improved performance at both an organisational and individual level* as well as providing increased job satisfaction.

A recent study reveals providing learning opportunities to employees is the top strategy for retaining talent and a huge 84% of employees say learning adds purpose to their work.**

In time for Learning at Work Week, the experts at leading mentoring and career progression platform PushFar, have shared the top ways employers can build a culture of learning and development.

1. Dedicated learning programmes

Engagement and motivation go hand in hand and providing employees access to learning opportunities and encouraging them to acquire new skills can help them feel valued and as a result, motivated within the workplace. Ensuring your team have access to both informal and formal learning programmes, will be hugely beneficial, and business owners and managers should regularly assess these opportunities for their effectiveness, uptake and value.

The awareness of learning opportunities is vital, and communication of different schemes and upskilling programmes should be communicated at onboarding, during one-to-ones and through company messaging. It’s also important employees have time available to focus on learning, alongside their day-to-day role, and one solution could be providing dedicated days or times to commit to learning.

2. Support Remote Workers

Remote and hybrid working has undoubtedly changed the way which businesses operate, with many now able to work in destinations of their choosing, some geographically unable to make it into the office on a regular basis. However, this brings its own set of challenges when it comes learning and development opportunities.

To combat these challenges, organisations need to take consideration for all team members, whether they see them face to face or not. Consider online learning programmes, or sourcing opportunities in the areas local to your team members.

3. Lead by example

Business leaders help to shape the culture of a workplace, and when it comes to learning and development, should lead by example. Opting to not only encourage people within the business to upskill and provide learning opportunities, but also undertake continuous learning themselves.

Embracing a learning culture across the business, including the most senior employees, will help encourage other team members to dedicate time to learning. It’s important to make sure learning opportunities are relevant to each individual, so the benefits of job-related upskilling, along with personal growth, are clear and aligned.

4. Mentoring and coaching support

Sometimes your team may not have a clear idea on the areas they want to upskill and may benefit from speaking to someone experienced in their field to help shape and guide their career goals. Mentoring is a brilliant solution, whereby team members can openly discuss ambitions, goals, and areas they’re keen to develop.

Mentoring also offers a great way to improve knowledge sharing across an organisation, and the implementation of mentoring programs can actively encourage more open conversations around learning. This not only benefits junior team members, but through reverse mentoring, senior, more experienced employees can learn from junior team members who may hold different skills and perspectives.

To find out more about the value of mentoring, visit PushFar.