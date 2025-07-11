How UK Businesses Can Address the Widening AI Skills Gap as 52% of Tech Leaders Struggle to Fill Key Roles

AI

The rapid adoption rate of artificial intelligence by UK businesses has accelerated an already deep skills gap. Can upskilling initiatives keep up with demand?

According to data from Nash Squared’s recent Digital Leadership Report, growing demand for AI skills has sparked the United Kingdom’s most severe tech skills shortage in more than 15 years as the technology has rallied from fifth place to the most in-demand competency in just 18 months.

As a result, 52% of UK tech leaders claim to be struggling to fill AI roles. This figure has increased by 114%, with demand surpassing even the big data boom of the 2010s.

2025 has brought the launch of the government’s AI Opportunities Action Plan, which has the bold ambition of turning the UK into an AI superpower, but whether the workforce can keep up with rapidly evolving technology is another matter.

Not only do skills shortages blight the data science, machine learning (ML), and AI ethics industries, with 72% of UK businesses lacking the necessary talent, but there’s also growing evidence of a mismatch between perceived competencies and the actual skills needed to work with artificial intelligence.

According to a recent survey, 81% of IT professionals have claimed that they’re capable of using AI, while just 12% possess the actual skills required.

Upskilling is a Priority

Upskilling existing employees to build their AI competencies is a necessity at a time when UK businesses are already struggling in a clouded economic landscape.

Tax hikes for employers focused on increased National Insurance (NI) contributions have come at a time when businesses are still finding their feet in terms of AI strategies.

These higher costs of employing staff may have accelerated a trend where 39% of UK businesses made redundancies as a result of deploying artificial intelligence. However, it appears that a reversal is already underway.

According to the survey of more than 1,000 C-suite and senior decision-makers at medium and large organisations, of those that made redundancies due to AI, 55% now believe that they made the wrong choices in which jobs to cut.

The solution lies in upskilling to counter the UK’s tech talent shortage. This calls for a more collaborative approach between AI and those using it, and without a conveyor belt of ready-made skilled workers, the emphasis will turn to training existing staff.

Initiatives like IBM’s roadmap featuring more than 170 new academic and industry partnerships throughout 30 countries show that infrastructures to improve AI literacy are growing. In launching its London AI Campus last year, Google has also made strides in improving educational resources for artificial intelligence.

These initiatives have formed an intrinsic part of a governmental strategy to boost on-the-job skills for 7.5 million workers.

However, for most businesses, on-site training remains the most efficient and cost-effective way to upskill their existing talent at scale.

Nurturing AI Talent

According to a study by Censuswide, one in five UK workers has not received sufficient training from their employers to effectively work with artificial intelligence. This represents around 6.31 million employees throughout the country lacking AI skills, despite the majority of businesses already deploying some form of AI within their job roles.

Adopting a proactive approach to nurture AI talent for businesses seeking to boost their AI adoption is key. This requires a dual strategy that focuses on utilising external specialist hires and a focused AI training structure to integrate artificial intelligence into operations.

It’s essential that companies seeking to upskill for AI leans on a strong culture of innovation internally, and this can be encouraged when employees are free to experiment in their daily tasks. According to ServiceNow research, 58% of organisations in the UK allow autonomous problem-solving within teams to help build trust, and this can encourage growing AI competencies on the fly for employees.

It’s also important for businesses to generate more opportunities to build competencies among workers. This can involve looking to innovators from overseas to share their knowledge of AI and help employees to improve their own understanding of the technology.

Looking to onboard remote AI talent to work with existing teams can be highly beneficial to businesses, while larger companies could build a presence in nations that are leaders in artificial intelligence innovation to gain first-hand experience in a key market.

As a result, registering companies in countries like China could hold many competitive advantages when it comes to AI knowledge sharing and exposure to major technological growth markets.

Transparency is Vital

Perhaps most importantly, it’s vital for businesses to remain transparent about their AI plans. While many workers are fully aware of the potential of artificial intelligence, 85% of employees believe that the technology will impact their jobs over the next five years, which is a mindset that can foster uncertainty and resistance against embracing AI.

Maintaining a transparent outlook can help to encourage employees to work closely with artificial intelligence and upskill faster. By clearly communicating how decision-makers believe AI can improve the daily tasks of employees, businesses can foster a more collaborative adoption process.

For the UK government to realise its ambitions and become an AI superpower, a mass upskilling operation will be essential. Investing in workforce training will be key, but transparency at all times remains imperative for a successful transition.