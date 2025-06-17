HR expert reveals the do’s and don’ts of office attire in hot weather

Can you get fired for wearing shorts at work?

With temperatures in some areas of the UK set to hit 34 degrees this week, many workers will be dreading going into the office.

Knowing what to wear to work during a heatwave can be incredibly stressful. Getting the balance right between staying cool and comfortable, whilst not breaching code of conduct, can be tricky.

What is appropriate to wear in the office during a heatwave?

David Rice, HR expert at People Managing People comments: “Everyone wants to wear different clothes in summer, it's part of human nature when the weather gets warm.

“What's important is that it remains appropriate for the work environment regardless of your gender. There may be rules regarding sleeves, mandating trousers or at least a certain length of shorts or skirts.

“There are appropriate things for every gender to wear to the office and that policy should be laid out clearly and adhered to.

“Don’t wear anything too revealing. For men, no muscle tees or shirts with the sleeves cut off. Shorts must comply with company policy no matter how badly you want to show you haven't skipped leg day.

“Ladies, make sure you cover your midriff and don't wear skirts that you might have gotten kicked out of class for in school.

Cycling shorts and viscose generally aren’t appropriate for the office. It’s quite simple, you wouldn’t wear office attire to the gym, so why would you wear gym attire to work?”

What is appropriate to wear when you’re working remotely?

“If you’re working remotely, remember you still need to present yourself professionally for work calls.

“The trick is, staying comfy and cool but not turning up to meetings in your pyjamas. On your lower half, you can wear shorts or skirts whatever length you like, given they aren’t on camera.” David comments.

Can you get fired for dressing inappropriately at work?

David adds: “It’s unlikely you’ll be fired for dressing inappropriately at work, but you can be given a warning.

“Make sure you’re aware of your company’s dress code policy and that you’re adhering to that. Many workplaces, especially those with more casual dress codes, are accepting of shorts so long as they are below the knee.

“If in doubt, stay on the side of caution and rely on the office air-con! Whilst you can be given a warning for breaching dress code policy, if you consistently breach the rules, it could lead to disciplinary action, including termination.

What if a dress code is discriminatory?

David adds: “If you believe your workplace’s dress code is discriminatory, for example allowing women to wear skirts but not men to wear shorts, or vice versa), you must speak to HR about how to escalate the issue and open a discrimination case.”