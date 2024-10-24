HR Smith Group announces £6 million West Midlands expansion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new £6milllion advanced manufacturing centre is to be built in Herefordshire, creating up to 50 new jobs in the county.

Collins Design and Build has been appointed to develop the 31,000 sq ft centre on Skylon Park for TechTest Ltd, part of the HR Smith Group.

Techtest specialises in the design and manufacture of search and rescue equipment, antennas and beacons for the aerospace industry.

It will be the third expansion at Rotherwas by the HR Smith Group, bringing the Kingsland-based company’s total investment in the Enterprize Zone to £11m.

Phil Collins, of Pontrilas-based Collins Design & Build, said work had just started on the 1.64 acre site.

“This is the 45th building we have either constructed or refurbished at Rotherwas. Our programme of work here has seen our company thrive since its inception in 1967, when it was a tractor and agricultural machinery business, before developing into a steel framed construction business in 1973.

“HR Smith’s requirements here are exciting, and a throw-back to the early 20th century design, commonly known as ‘Northlight Ridge’ buildings with a series of steep and mainly glazed apex panels, facing North, to allow a lot of natural light into building.”

The building will house a new advanced manufacturing centre, with machine shops and incorporate a small apprentice school, as well as an advanced components facility.

The new facility is expected to enhance Techtest's capacity to develop and manufacture its cutting-edge aerospace search and rescue equipment, such as distress beacons used by pilots and crew to alert the authorities in emergency situations.

The HR Smith Group, which currently employs 328 people, has a long-standing history in Herefordshire after relocating to the county over 45 years ago. The company has consistently focused its growth in the region, with operations at Rotherwas and its headquarters in Kingsland, alongside a sales and distribution office in Rockford, Tennessee, USA.

This latest expansion follows two previous successful projects at Skylon Park. The first, completed in 2013/14 saw the construction of a 20,000 sq ft mechanical and electrical aircraft communications and data research and development unit. The second project added another 20,000 sq ft to support further expansion of the company’s testing and certification facilities.

Councillor Graham Biggs, Cabinet Member Economy and Growth, Herefordshire Council added: “This latest investment highlights the attractiveness of Skylon Park as a hub for high-tech industries. We’ve a strong and growing ecosystem for aerospace and defence industries in Herefordshire, creating higher skilled better paid jobs for the county and local people."

As HR Smith Group continues to grow and innovate, this latest investment in Skylon Park marks a new chapter in the company's history and in Herefordshire's economic development. It stands as a testament to the potential for growth and innovation in the region's aerospace and defence sectors.