Hydes reopens popular Chester pub following £0.5M investment

The Hornsmill has re-opened after an investment of £500k

Hydes Brewery has re-opened the doors of its popular Chester pub, The Hornsmill, following a £0.5M refurbishment and modernisation.

The refurbishment of the premium dining pub in Helsby, acquired by Hydes in 2015, includes a full interior overhaul including redecoration, new furniture and fixtures plus a reconfigured bar layout to provide more opened-up, spacious dining and seating areas.

The interior modernisation enhances the existing features of The Hornsmill, retaining all the character which has made it a major destination venue for both drinkers and diners.

A refresh of the exterior has also been completed with new lighting and signage, further enhancing the establishment’s outside appeal.

Refurbished bar at The Hornsmill

This latest refurbishment forms part of an ongoing multi-million investment programme across the Hydes estate over the next few years. Over the last two years, Hydes has committed over £10m to refurbishments of pubs across its estate and plans to continue supporting and investing in its pubs throughout 2025.

Serving comforting, seasonal food and an extensive range of favourite wines, beers and soft drinks, The Hornsmill is a stylish, modern pub with a spacious orangery dining area alongside a bar restaurant, comfortably serving 160 guests. Sunday lunch service regularly attracts in excess of 350 guests. The new Hydes autumn/winter menu is served seven days a week offering a range of freshly prepared delicious dishes to suit all tastes.

Sam Self, general manager of The Hornsmill, was appointed in 2023 and has over 15 years of hospitality experience. In his first full managerial role for Hydes, Sam and his team have established the Hornsmill as a successful destination venue popular with locals as well as guests from further afield.

Sam commented: “I’m delighted with the refurbishment and it's great to see the Hornsmill looking so magnificent in the run up to the busy festive period. The last refurbishment was nine years ago when Hydes first acquired the pub so it’s great to have this latest £0.5M investment which will be a huge hit with all our guests.”

The Hornsmill team with Sam Self, general manager (centre).

Managing director of Hydes Brewery, Adam Mayers said: “The Hornsmill is a superb pub in an ideal location and continues to go from strength to strength. It’s great to see it re-open with an inviting brand new look and feel, retaining all its previous charm and character, which is very important to us and our customers. As a popular premium dining pub, we’re confident that customers old and new are going to love the contemporary new look and more open feel.

“As we’ve consistently shown over the past two years, Hydes remains fully focussed on its commitment to all of the pubs across the estate and this latest investment is part of a programme of planned redesigns and refurbishments. Providing our customers with a quality, memorable dining and drinking experience in the most comfortable and welcoming surroundings is top on our list of priorities and we’re confident they’ll want to return again and again to The Hornsmill.”

Hydes, with its brewery in Media City, Salford, was formed in 1863 and supplies beers to wholesalers, pub companies and other brewers throughout the UK and a pub retailing estate of over 40 pubs across the North West of England and North Wales.

To find out more about Hydes Brewery visit https://www.hydesbrewery.com/.