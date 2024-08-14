“I left school with zero qualifications, and now run my own company”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With Results Day here for students, the pressure is very real for young people across the country, with eight in 10 feeling increased anxiety and nerves.

Yet 22-year-old Jayson Churn, an ambassador for Generation Logistics,a campaign raising awareness of the career paths within the logistics sector, offers hope for those who may not achieve the results they were hoping for. He left school with zero qualifications and has since gone off to achieve huge success within the UK’s hidden sector; logistics.

“I left school with nothing and failed all my exams, despite trying really hard.” reflects Jayson, as he looks back at his Results Day. “I found school abysmal, it really wasn’t for me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After opening his results, Jayson was told that he was “done for” and that he “should have tried harder”. Jayson recalls watching his friends move on with their lives, heading to college and university, whilst he felt left behind.

Jayson Churn, Director at CWD Logistics

Today, Jayson is the proud owner of his own company, CWD Logistics, which is due to celebrate its first anniversary later this year, and he is also a member of the Road Haulage Association and now an ambassador for Generation Logistics.

Jayson always dreamt of becoming a truck mechanic, and so the day after he finished school, he posted his CV to all of the transport companies within the area. Soon after, he was taken on as a Yard Hand at just £3.30 an hour, where he had to cycle three miles there and three miles back. “If you can work outside in the freezing cold washing lorries, that’s when you know you love it!”

From there, Jayson was determined to build a career within logistics, but it was only when he took on his apprenticeship with DAF, that he realised he had been working with undiagnosed dyslexia his whole life. After failing the initial test, Jayson was given a second chance to take the test verbally. “They allowed me to take the test verbally as my previous employee knew my potential, and when I did, I received one of the highest scores they had ever seen,” he recalls. This breakthrough led to his dyslexia diagnosis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once his dyslexia was recognised, he was able to work with it rather than against it, and has since gone on to achieve sector-relevant qualifications including his apprenticeship, Level 2 qualification as a HGV Technician, Class 1 License and Transport CPC.

Jayson as a young child always being obsessed with lorries

When asked about what advice he would offer to young people he may be struggling with school or unsure of where to turn, Jayson stated: “It’s not about where you start, it’s about where you’re heading and how hard you’re willing to work when you get there. Find your passion and run with it. From my experience, I’ve found that if you are passionate, people will want to help you. Hard work beats talent, so apply yourself 100% and you won’t go wrong.”

To those facing Results Day this year, Jayson adds: “Get yourself stuck in, meet people and talk to those in your boat and make connections. In the logistics sector, opportunities are vast, and passion, integrity and pride in your work will always propel you forward. If you’ve got a dream, stick to it, and if you work hard for it, you’ll get there.”

Bethany Windsor, Programme Director of Generation Logistics, added: “Jayson’s journey is a powerful testament to resilience and hard work, and a fabulous example of the type of people that we employ within logistics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As Results Day approaches for many students, Jayson’s story offers hope and inspiration, proving that success isn’t linear, and is absolutely possible no matter your skill sets or academic qualifications. Jayson’s journey is a powerful testament to resilience and hard work, and a fabulous example of the type of hard-working and passionate people that we employ within logistics.

“Within the logistics sector, there is such a huge range of opportunities, such as customer services, inventory management, engineering, digital technology - the list goes on! Each role requires a diverse set of responsibilities and caters to all types of academic paths. This diversity makes logistics an ideal option for those seeking a fulfilling and evolving career.”

If you’re thinking about a career in logistics but have no idea what part of the sector is best suited to your talents, try our Find Your Future tool - a five minute quiz which matches you to a potential career based on your interests and personality type.