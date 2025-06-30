'I started with just £15 - now I run a six-figure business empire at just 17'

Dasha Derkach started creating and posting in early 2021

At an age when most teens are more concerned with social media than spreadsheets, Dasha Derkach was already launching a fashion brand from her bedroom.

Fast forward to today and the 17-year-old is running a six figure business with a fanbase of millions.

And it all started with just $20 (around £15).

“No one would hire a 13-year-old,” she says. “So, I started my own business.”

Back in 2021 Dasha was frustrated by flimsy, painful hair ties that either snapped or tore out strands and saw a gap in the market.

She wanted to create a scrunchie that was cute, stylish, comfortable, and - most importantly - could actually hold hair up all day without causing damage.

The idea became Enchanted Scrunch, which now offers more than 250 unique designs, with new collections launching every month. Many are limited edition and inspired by seasonal trends, pop culture, and even fan suggestions.

Each band is handmade in the US from high-quality, hair-safe materials, and tested for durability before it ever reaches a customer.

Dasha Derkach started her business with just $20 (around £15)

“I personally test every new style. It has to hold up through dance classes, workouts, and everyday life,” she says.

“I love getting DMs from customers with design ideas. It keeps things fresh and helps me stay connected to my audience.”

Dasha’s first month in business was modest; just four scrunchies sold, mostly through TikTok.

“I had no fancy setup, just my phone, some fabric, and a big dream,” she says.

But then came the video that changed everything. In it, she explained how no one would hire her because of her age, so she started her own brand. The video went viral, racking up thousands of views and catapulting her small shop into a booming success.

“That moment gave me confidence. It showed me people cared about the story behind the brand, not just the product,” she says.

Dasha’s TikTok isn’t just about pushing sales. She shares her wins, her stress, and the very real ups and downs of running a brand while still being a teenager.

“I show behind-the-scenes content, what goes wrong, what goes right. I think that honesty makes people feel like they’re part of the journey.”

Today Enchanted Scrunch boasts nearly 20 million TikTok likes and thousands of monthly sales, shipping scrunchies to fans all over the world.

And when Dasha, from Gilbert, Arizona, is not packing orders or designing new products, she is training professionally in ballet, spending hours at rehearsal each day.

“My mornings are all business - emails, shipping, planning content. Afternoons are for ballet. Evenings, I’m back on social media or working on new ideas,” she says.

While her parents helped her with logistics at the start, Dasha has been running the business solo since day one.

“I started with just $20. It wasn’t a huge budget, but it was enough. You don’t need loads of money to start - you need a clear idea and the guts to go for it,” she says.

“People assumed I didn’t know anything about business. So I let my product and content speak for itself.

“I’d love to see us in major retail stores and expand into hair care, accessories, or even collabs with influencers.”

For Dasha, the most rewarding part of her business isn’t the money - it’s the messages from customers.

“When someone tells me that wearing one of our scrunchies made them feel beautiful or confident - that’s everything,” she says.