ICC Birmingham has 4G network installed as major event space gets coverage boost

The ICC Birmingham has undergone a transformation.

Exchange Communications installs 4G connectivity technology in the world-class conference venue

The International Convention Centre (ICC) Birmingham has undergone a landmark 4G connectivity project to transform the way the centre operates as well as the experience of its visitors.

The project, undertaken by Exchange Communications, the UK’s leading supplier of smart, in-building cellular solutions, saw the installation of 4G technology in public areas of the venue.

The system will completely revolutionise how the world-class conference venue, located in the heart of Birmingham City Centre, operates.

It will also have a positive effect on those attending the venue, which, on average, hosts around 400 events a year, welcoming over 350,000 visitors from across the globe in the process.

The new technology will provide faster and stronger 4G dedicated mobile phone coverage with faster mobile data speeds and reliable wireless connectivity, as well as providing a path to a 5G network in the future.

The system was designed to be strategically positioned throughout the ICC to meet the capacity and coverage requirements of the building, providing optimum performance for users.

Tom Sime, CEO of Exchange Communications, said: “We are delighted to have delivered this innovative solution for ICC Birmingham, who are keen to serve their customers to the highest standard.

“The new installation will make a huge difference to efficiency for those attending the venue, but also the staff within the centre.

“As ever, there was challenges with complicated projects like this, like working around the events happening in the building, but I’m pleased we delivered a first-in-class solution.”

Tony Williamson, NEC Group Operations Director, said: “We're pleased to have worked with Exchange Communications to upgrade the ICC to 4G, enhancing connectivity, efficiency, and user experience for all that attend our events. As technology evolves, we remain committed to adopting innovations that drive progress.”

As a leader in creating and installing Smart building and 5G technology, Exchange Communications has been responsible for creating some of the most connected public spaces in the country including shopping centres, hospitals, arenas, football stadiums, hotels and some of the UK’s key travel hubs.