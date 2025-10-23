Iconic South Shields former beach pub up for auction

Waters Edge, South Shields

An iconic former South Shields pub is on the market with Bradley Hall’s Auctions department.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 35,000 sq ft property occupies an approximate 0.79 acre site and offers a superb development opportunity subject to obtaining the relevant planning consents. The property is available at a guide price of £675,000, with bids accepted until November 14th.

Waters Edge, a former public house, sits on the beach at South Shields and offers buyers a substantial footprint in a highly desirable coastal location offering stunning views of the coast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The property is on the market with Bradley Hall Auctions, available via unconditional online auction, with interested parties able to place bids through the firm’s digital platform.

The surrounding area has seen significant regeneration, with the extended Colman’s Seafood Temple, as well as a variety of hotels and leisure venues along the coast, just a short walk away.

The pub was a popular venue in its heyday, and welcomed visitors from South Shields, Sunderland and further afield, benefiting from direct access to the award-winning coastline and easy access from the coast road.

Louise McMorran, Auctions Department Manager at Bradley Hall, commented on the property: “Waters Edge is a fantastic venue offering a range of opportunities for discerning buyers. It’s seafront location offers unrivalled views, it’s easily accessible and in such a picturesque and peaceful location.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“South Shields seafront welcomes millions of visitors from locals and tourists every year. The venue was previously very popular and successful, and the local community are keen to see it brought back to life.

“The auctions process is perfect for investors who are keen to create a quick turnaround and want to start bringing in revenue as soon as possible. Completion is often achieved just 28 days after exchange. Bradley Hall Auctions are able to support with introductions to lenders- auction is not just for cash buyers only, which is a common misconception.

“We work with residential and commercial clients who are keen to sell or buy properties across the UK quickly and have seen huge success for similar properties in recent months.”

Its auctions department was launched earlier this year, and has recently expanded to welcome two new team members following significant demand for the service.

For more information on Waters Edge, visit https://www.bradleyhall.co.uk/property/south-foreshore-south-shields/