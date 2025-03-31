IDILIQ Group expands Spanish portfolio with strategic resort acquisition in Mallorca

By Unknown Unknown
Contributor
19 hours ago
IDILIQ Hotels & ResortsIDILIQ Hotels & Resorts
IDILIQ Hotels & Resorts
IDILIQ Group has announced the acquisition of Hotel Cecilia, a premier resort in Portocolom, Mallorca, from Elaia Investment Spain, SOCIMI, SA. This strategic acquisition reinforces IDILIQ Group’s position in the high-demand Spanish holiday market and strengthens its presence in one of Europe’s top holiday destinations.

Located near the renowned Cala Marsal beach, the resort features 129 apartments, lush mature gardens, a swimming pool, and an on-site restaurant. Currently operated by a third party, the property will transition to IDILIQ’s management from 1st October 2025.

As part of its commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences, IDILIQ will undertake a comprehensive refurbishment of the resort during the winter of 2025. The redeveloped property is scheduled to reopen in Spring 2026, boasting a modernised design and elevated guest offerings. The group is in advanced negotiations with a prestigious international hotel brand to be part of its relaunch.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Juan Jose Millan, IDILIQ Group’s Chief Strategy Officer, said: “After many successful decades on the Costa del Sol and Tenerife, we are pleased to be extending our Spanish footprint to the beautiful island of Mallorca. We look forward to welcoming new and existing guests with our usual warm hospitality, in a fabulous new location.”

This acquisition aligns with IDILIQ Group’s strategic growth initiatives, enhancing its portfolio in sought-after holiday destinations and reinforcing its reputation for providing high-quality accommodations and services.

Related topics:SpainEurope
Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice