I’m a career expert: Here’s how to future-proof your career

User (UGC) Submitted

As the world continues to modernise, with new technological advancements, each job role and industry must keep up and adapt to meet ever-changing demands. For those in the workforce, that means ensuring your current skills and job role do not get left behind.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whether you want to get ahead of the curve and re-train, or just want to be prepared should you find yourself looking for a new job, careers and education expert, Robbie Bryant, from Open Study College, provides his top tips and expert insight to help ensure you and your career are not left behind in the ever evolving world of employment.

Upskilling

The importance of upskilling cannot be stressed enough when it comes to future-proofing a career. Should your current role ever fall victim t the technology takeover, it’s important to develop key and indispensable skills that make your work vital. Just because AI is everywhere at the moment, it doesn’t necessarily mean you have to train in something tech focused. You could upskill in an area that is highly unlikely to be replaced by tech, for example, cheffing or nursing. Consider taking an online course whilst still working to improve your skill set, knowledge, and experience.

Networking

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some say, it’s not what you know, it’s who you know. Of course, what you know will ultimately land you the job, but there is a lot to say for having great connections. Should you ever find yourself looking for a new job, talking to your best connections, from your own industry and others, might help to land you in the interview seat.

Build your personal brand

One of the best ways to safeguard your position in your current job and beyond is by carving out a specific niche in your field and developing your personal brand. Doing so will improve your competitive advantage in your industry, not just against technological changes, but against other workers vying for similar positions. You don’t need to do this on your own either. Connecting with like-minded people and building a network is an excellent way to solidify your position as an industry leader, and to improve your career’s longevity. Platforms like LinkedIn are perfect for growing your presence in your industry and connecting with influential people, including future employers.

Don’t be afraid to go back to education

After already being part of the workforce, the thought of going back to study as an older student can be nerve racking. There are many stepping stones to returning to study, Access To Higher Education courses, for example, help people aged over 19 to return to education and gain university diplomas. This kind of course gives people the opportunity to develop key university skills and retrain in a new career or further education in an existing field.