I'm a career expert: Top 5 interview reds flags that employers look out for

Avoid these main mistakes in an interview to land your dream job.

It can be hard to stand out from the crowd when applying for a new job, but there is one thing every candidate should be considering- the red flags that employers stay clear of.

To help candidates put their best foot forward to land a new job, Mark Rothwell, CEO of Hiring Hub has offered some key advice to job seekers to help them avoid making these five main mistakes.

Lack of references: For employers, a lack of references is a concern- especially if you are missing one from your current employer. Even if you have left a company on bad terms that were not your fault, including at least two is crucial. Many employers will mainly just need to confirm you were employed there, so this shouldn’t be something to be cautious about.

Lying on your CV: It may seem obvious, but embellishing your qualifications can ruin your chances of getting a job. If you are caught out throughout the application process, this will be an instant right-off for employers.

Being overly comfortable during an interview: It may sound strange, but appearing ‘too comfortable’ during an interview can be an instant red flag for employers. An example of this may be doing another task during a virtual interview, or even sitting in bed! Believe it or not, it has happened before.

Not doing your research: Turning up to an interview and not referring to the company's clients, successes or even general knowledge can be a massive turn off for employers. They may be seeing tons of candidates, so making your interviewer see how much you would like to be a part of the company could be the tipping point to landing the job.

Casual attire: It is important to present yourself in a professional manner in a job interview. This may seem obvious, but if you happen to be invited to a virtual interview, ensure you are still professionally dressed. There have been instances of candidates attending virtual interviews with wet hair or tracksuit tops. In rare cases, depending on the company, employers may not mind this, but it is best to present yourself in the best way possible, rather than risk it.