I'm a careers expert: Here's how to ask for the salary you want in an interview

Talking about money in a job interview can be daunting, but it is important to ensure you are getting the salary you want.

Because of this, careers expert and CEO of Hiring Hub, Mark Rothwell has offered some key advice to job seekers:

Do you research: Make sure you are fully aware of what other companies are offering for similar roles. You can use LinkedIn, job sites or marketplaces. This will prevent you from being underpaid or contributing to the wage gap. This is something you should do in the first instance.

Qualify, quantify and justify: You need to be able to argue why you are worth that salary. As well as doing your research, you need to be equipped with the skills that warrant an increased wage. Have examples readily available for why your skillset is something they will not find anywhere else. This could be a previous project, smashing some impressive targets or previous experience.

Utilise the recruiter: One way to avoid feeling awkward talking directly with your new potential manager about money, before your interview, you can discuss salary expectations with the recruiter, operations or hiring manager. This gives you the chance to weigh up the company's budget and how you can negotiate further down the line.

Set future salary terms: During the interview, it is perfectly appropriate to ask the employer what their policies are on regular salary reviews. A lot of companies will have these in place, and it is important for you to be aware of when this will be to keep in line with the national average. One main piece of advice is to bring up salary reviews towards the end of the interview rather than at the start. ‘Do you have any questions for us?’ is the perfect time for this.

Salary ranges: Job descriptions often include salary bands which can range by £20,000 in some cases. For example, a job may be offering a salary of £50,000 to £70,000, which is quite a big jump. Because of this, it is important during the interview to understand the employers expectations for these very different salaries. Ask what experience they are expecting for the salary and if the responsibilities will differ.

Play hardball: If you have aced the interview, and been lucky enough to be offered the job, now is your time to play hardball with the salary. Take a look at what they are offering you and add on a bit extra. When replying to the hiring manager with the new figure, ensure you include your research on what similar positions are offering, so they can match it. But remember, it is currently an employer led market- and this changes regularly with the unemployment rate. You are more likely to utilise ‘playing hardball’ when the unemployment rate is low and there aren’t as many candidates to choose from.