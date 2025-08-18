I'm a leading property expert: This is the booming sector all investors should be focusing on

Mish Liyanage

A LEADING property expert has shared his five tips for maximising the booming student housing sector.

Mish Liyanage, the founder of the Mistoria Group specialises in this area and says opportunities for investors with the student housing market is “evolving faster than many expect”.

All the data indicates this is indeed the case. The UK student housing market is gaining strong momentum. In Q2 2025 alone, investors poured in £830 million, signalling renewed confidence after recent years of uncertainty. Projections forecast the sector will grow by around 5.6% annually through to 2030, with revenues increasing from roughly £1 billion today to almost £1.4 billion by the decade’s end.

This growth is driven in large part by a persistent supply-demand imbalance. Prime Purpose-Built Student Accommodation (PBSA) continues to report occupancy rates above 97%, while the country is projected to face a national shortfall of over 620,000 student beds by 2026. These tight market conditions are pushing rental growth sharply higher, with some northern cities experiencing annual rental increases between 10% and 12%.

Property expert Mish said: “Student housing is evolving faster than many expect. Investors who focus only on surface-level trends risk missing the bigger picture. Genuine success comes from digging into the data, understanding specific local markets, and making strategic decisions that secure sustainable returns.”

Here, Mish outlines his top five tips for navigating this fast-moving market:

Focus on High-Demand University Cities

“Start by identifying where student numbers are increasing and housing supply remains tight,” Mish advises. “Cities like Salford, Manchester, Liverpool, and Bolton tick these boxes, with universities expanding enrolments and solid rental yields to match.” He also highlights emerging hubs in the North such as Sunderland and Bradford, where rental yields frequently surpass 8.5%. “Looking beyond the obvious locations can reveal strong returns that many overlook.”

Understand What Modern Students Expect

“Today’s students look for more than just a place to sleep,” Mish reflects. “Fast, reliable broadband is essential, and en-suite bathrooms and secure access are often must-haves.” Communal spaces for socialising and studying also significantly boost appeal. With international student visa issuances up 30% this year, catering to a broader, more diverse tenant base through quality accommodation is vital in attracting and retaining tenants.

Structure Your Investment Smartly

“This is where many investors stumble,” Mish warns. “Currently, about 75% of buy-to-let purchases in the student market happen via limited companies, and that’s for good reason.” Such a structure enables landlords to claim full mortgage interest relief, a key tax advantage that individual investors no longer fully benefit from. It also allows more straightforward portfolio expansion without complex financial constraints. “If you don’t get this right from the start, your ability to scale and your returns could be severely limited.”

Stay Compliant and Future-Proofed

“Regulation is tightening rapidly, and landlords ignoring this risk serious consequences,” Mish cautions. Recent laws like the Renters’ Rights Bill, updated fire safety regulations, and Awaab’s Law have reshaped the rental landscape. He advises landlords to ensure their HMOs are fully licensed and compliant well before deadlines. “Compliant properties attract higher-quality tenants, reduce vacancy periods, and safeguard your income.”

Partner with a Specialist Agent

“Managing student housing is complex - balancing tenant turnover, maintenance, and strict compliance is a full-time job,” Mish explains. “That’s why collaborating with specialists, such as Mistoria Group’s Student Haus division, pays off.” They manage thousands of tenancies and bring deep local market expertise, offering tailored refurbishment advice and comprehensive tenancy management. “Having experts take care of the operational side lets you concentrate on growing your portfolio while maximising returns.”

“Understanding these numbers and adapting accordingly is crucial,” Mish concludes. “The student housing market is rich in opportunity, but success requires smart, well-informed decisions focused on location, tenant expectations, compliance, and trusted partnerships.”