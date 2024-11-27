I’m a marketing expert: here are 5 tips to turn your side hustle into a thriving start-up

Balancing ambition and opportunity: transforming side hustles into thriving start-ups with expert tips from Alex Nicholas.

As the year draws to a close, many individuals are exploring ways to transform their side hustles into fully-fledged businesses, particularly in light of ongoing cost-of-living challenges.

The latest UK Budget, aimed at supporting working families and alleviating economic pressures, has further encouraged self-employment and entrepreneurship as viable avenues for boosting income. Recent data suggests that over one-third of adults are considering launching a side business, with younger generations particularly keen to explore new opportunities.

Here, marketing expert Alex Nicholas from Digital Cornerstone shares five essential steps to help aspiring entrepreneurs grow their side hustles into sustainable start-ups.

1. Test the Waters

Begin by testing your product or service on a small scale. Nicholas recommends seeking feedback from friends and family initially, then expanding to a broader audience. “Social media can be a powerful tool for gauging interest and refining your offering,” he explains. “Understand what your customers are willing to pay and assess if the pricing allows for profitability—a crucial factor before committing to scaling up.”

2. Develop a Clear Business Plan

A structured but flexible business plan is essential for success. Nicholas advises using the "M.A.P.S" framework: Market, Audience, Product, and Sales. "Identify your ideal customer, study your market, and set realistic growth targets," he suggests. "In today’s economic climate, efficiency is key. Your plan should outline how to deliver maximum value while managing costs effectively."

3. Start Selling on Popular Platforms

Online marketplaces like Etsy, eBay, and Facebook Marketplace can provide excellent visibility for new entrepreneurs. “These platforms connect you with customers around the world, but it’s vital to account for all expenses, including packaging, shipping, and potential returns,” Nicholas notes. “Recent increases in packaging and shipping costs mean careful planning is needed to maintain profitability.”

4. Secure Timely Payments

Maintaining reliable cash flow is critical, particularly during economic uncertainty. “If you’re using platforms like Etsy or eBay, payment automation can help,” Nicholas advises. “For direct sales, ensure you have a robust invoicing system and follow up promptly on unpaid invoices. Timely payments not only stabilise finances but also support steady growth.”

5. Upskill and Build Your Network

Networking and continuous learning are key to staying competitive. Nicholas encourages entrepreneurs to attend industry events, engage with mentors, and connect with peers. “During times of economic uncertainty, building relationships with other entrepreneurs and experts can provide invaluable insights and open up new opportunities,” he says. “Businesses that seek advice and mentorship often have a stronger chance of achieving long-term success.”

As the economic landscape continues to evolve, turning a side hustle into a thriving start-up can be a smart move for those looking to boost their financial stability. Alex Nicholas underscores the importance of planning, adaptability, and leveraging available resources to navigate the challenges of early-stage business growth. With determination and the right strategies, entrepreneurs can turn their ambitions into successful enterprises.