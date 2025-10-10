I'm helping prepare the next generation of talent - you should too

Leon Wilde

The engineering sector is one of the fastest-growing industries in the East of England, with 1,000 new roles expected to be created over the next five years.1 As demand for skilled workers in the sector continues to grow, FE teachers can play a vital role in preparing the pipeline of talent for the region.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Workforce data shows over a third of engineering workers in the East of England are over the age of 50, with many set to retire in the next decade2. Professionals are being urged to share their existing skills and experience with budding engineers at local FE colleges.

A former engineer who has made the transition into teaching in Further Education is Leon Wilde, from Norwich, who is now Head of Engineering at City College Norwich. Leon started his own career as a vehicle technician working for top automotive firms, after 10 years in the industry, he decided to pivot into teaching in FE and help prepare the next pipeline of engineering talent. Over the past 15 years, teaching in FE has allowed him to use his industry knowledge, pass on his experience to his students, and gain fulfilment from helping the next generation achieve their goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leon Wilde, Head of Engineering at City College Norwich, shares:

"After 10 years of working as a vehicle technician for BMW and SAAB, I realised that passing on my real-world experience could open doors to the industry for the next generation considering a career in engineering. Changing my career into further education teaching has given me the chance to share my knowledge where it matters most, helping learners develop hands-on skills they will need to step into the sector.

The most rewarding part of my role is seeing students surpass their own expectations, progressing from entry-level qualifications to landing roles with leading engineering employers. By passing on my expertise and passion, I’m helping to shape the next generation of engineering talent and ensure a strong workforce for tomorrow, right here in the East of England.

If you have industry experience, you could already have what it takes to teach in Further Education. It’s a dynamic, impactful career where you can make a real difference; no two days are ever the same, and the opportunity to inspire future talent is second to none.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FE teachers are essential to building the next generation of skilled talent. Nationally, there are an estimated 80,500 teaching staff in further education - including nearly 20,000 professionals in the East of England. Yet, vacancy rates remain high, particularly in technical and vocational subjects. This reflects a growing demand for skilled professionals to step into teaching roles, especially in fast-growing sectors like engineering, where real-world experience is highly valued.

Local colleges such as the City College Norwich are already helping to meet this demand by offering vocational courses and apprenticeships in Engineering, Automotive, and Manufacturing. FE teachers with real life industry experience are highly valued. There’s a huge range of courses taught in FE – whatever the industry, there’s likely a job in FE to match a professional’s expertise. You don’t always need prior teaching qualifications or an academic degree to start teaching in further education. Instead, you can complete teacher training on the job, meaning you can begin earning straight away.

To find out more about becoming a further education teacher and the next steps to take, visit: gov.uk/teach-in-further-education

About the FE Teacher Recruitment campaign

The Department for Education’s Teach in Further Education campaign is calling on those with industry experience to teach in FE by sharing their skills and training the next generation of workers in their field.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FE teachers are needed across many subject areas but there is particular demand for workers from the following sectors: Health and Social Care, Construction, Engineering and Manufacturing and Digital and IT.

Practical experience gained from industry is highly sought after, and teaching and other academic qualifications are not always a pre-requisite for employment as FE teachers can start earning straight away and do funded training on-the-job. There are full-time, part-time and flexible contracts available, allowing FE teachers to balance their hours alongside other professional or personal responsibilities.