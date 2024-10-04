InstaVolt accelerates EV charging roll-out with 250+ chargers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

InstaVolt, the UK’s largest EV ultra-rapid charging network, has announced the acceleration of its expansion in Spain and Portugal, underlining its commitment to having the largest ultra-rapid charging infrastructure across Europe.

InstaVolt currently has more than 250 chargers either contracted or in construction, across Portugal and Spain. This growth follows the company’s successful launch into Iceland in summer 2023, where InstaVolt has established its presence with more than 70 chargers energised or in lease.

Two of InstaVolt’s signature 160kW chargers will arrive in the city of Vic in Spain in October. The site, located at Cines Sucre in the centre of the city, will provide residents, commuters and tourists with reliable, rapid charging while travelling on this key route. The site is situated just 45 miles away from Barcelona and just off the C-17 highway, which connects Barcelona to the Pyrenees.

Closely following will be InstaVolt’s first live chargers in Portugal, in the town of Pegoes, The chargers will be located next to the N10 and N4, and just off the A13. While charging their car, drivers can make use of a nearby café, hotel and minimarket and also recharge their own batteries.

Across both Spain and Portugal, many rapid EV chargers are currently concentrated to the large cities. InstaVolt is committed to expanding critical infrastructure by installing a nationwide network of ultra-rapid chargers in high-traffic areas such as city suburbs and key motorways. This ensures EV drivers have access to reliable infrastructure wherever they travel and supports both countries in achieving their ambitious targets for decarbonising transport and promoting the adoption of electric vehicles.

InstaVolt’s CEO Delvin Lane said: “We are making impressive strides into European markets and are delighted to announce we’ll be going live in Spain and Portugal in a matter of weeks. Like in the UK, our focus will remain on working with leading, premium brands across the continent to offer first class amenities matched with ultra rapid charging.” “Our work in Spain and Portugal represents significant investment from InstaVolt to bring our reliable, rapid, and easy to use network to as many EV drivers as possible. The numbers of EV drivers are growing steadily in Europe. We know the demand is there so we’re ensuring EV drivers can charge up with InstaVolt.”

InstaVolt has plans in place to install 11,000 chargers across the UK and Ireland, 5,000 across Spain and Portugal and over 300 in Iceland. With a pipeline of more than 16,000 chargers the company has employed staff in all regions to fulfil its goal to be the largest CPO in Europe by 2030.