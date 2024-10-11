Instructure integrates Microsoft Reflect with Canvas LMS

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Instructure, the leading learning technology ecosystem and maker of Canvas LMS, is proud to announce a newly available complimentary integration of Microsoft Reflect into Canvas, a step designed to enhance global mental wellness support for students and educators just in time for World Mental Health Day on October 10. users.

The integration aims to streamline social-emotional learning (SEL) within the digital classroom, through K-12 to higher education, making mental wellness resources more accessible to all Canvas

"Integrating Microsoft Reflect within Canvas makes it an even more powerful platform to support student learning and wellbeing,” said Elad Graiver, Principal Product Manager at Microsoft Education. “By embedding SEL check-ins into daily routines, schools create a space for student voice, giving every learner the opportunity to share their thoughts and feelings openly. This immediate feedback empowers educators to make timely adjustments, fostering a more supportive and engaging classroom environment.”

To further support mental wellness initiatives, Instructure recently introduced a new Mental Wellness Hub within its User Community. This collaborative online space is where 2.25 million educators and learners connect to share and enhance the learning experience. The Wellness Hub serves as a central resource, offering best practices, professional development and a supportive forum for educators and administrators to discuss strategies for promoting mental health in educational settings.

“At Instructure, we believe mental wellness is foundational to successful learning,” said Melissa Loble, Chief Academic Officer at Instructure. “We’re committed to supporting the whole learner by providing tools and resources that foster emotional well-being and create a positive, supportive environment for both students and educators. When mental health is prioritised, meaningful learning and growth can truly thrive.”

Instructure’s focus on mental health reflects a broader trend in education: the increasing need to address students' and educators’ emotional well-being as a key component of academic success. In a survey by Student Minds, 57 per cent of university student respondents self-reported a mental health issue, with 27 per cent reporting they had a diagnosed mental health condition and 30 per cent of students reported their mental health had declined since starting university. This data indicates that making accessible mental wellness tools is more essential than ever.

The integration and new Hub will be spotlighted on Instructure’s social channels throughout October, featuring tips, resources, and podcasts to help educators use these tools effectively. World Mental Health Day reminds us of the importance of fostering healthy, supportive learning environments, and Instructure is dedicated to providing its community with the resources it needs to make mental health a priority – today and every day.

For more information, visit Microsoft Reflect and the Canvas LMS website.