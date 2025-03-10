Intelex Appoints Brian Ice as General Manager

Brian Ice, General Manager, Intelex

Reading, UK –March 10, 2025– Intelex, global provider of SaaS-based environmental, health, safety, and quality (EHSQ) management software and a wholly owned operating company of Fortive Corporation (NYSE: FTV) has announced the appointment of Brian Ice as General Manager. Mr. Ice succeeds Melissa Hammerle, who led Intelex as President since 2021.

Mr. Ice joined Intelex in January 2021 as Chief Product & Engineering Officer before transitioning to Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer in January 2023. Previously, he served as General Manager for the Mainstream Solutions product line at Tektronix – a Fortive company.

With a career spanning EHS, technology, and military and government industries, Mr. Ice brings extensive experience in software-centric marketing, engineering, and business leadership to his new role. He has held leadership roles at Fortive companies since 2017.

Looking ahead, Mr. Ice expressed enthusiasm for the future of Intelex: “I want to say what an honor and privilege it is for me to take on the role of leading Intelex. Having been a part of this organization for four years, I am very excited by the opportunities in front of us to enable our customers to deliver safer, cleaner, and more efficient operations. This next chapter of Intelex is going to be incredibly exciting and I am so honored to lead this great team of talented professionals in authoring it.”

Reflecting on the leadership transition, Ms. Hammerle shared, “It’s been an honor to serve the Intelex team and customers over the past three years in pursuit of our mission to create a safer and more sustainable world. I am excited to pass the torch to Brian; he brings the experience, commitment, care, and continuity to lead the next chapter of growth for Intelex.”

In addition to Mr. Ice’s appointment, Parker Burke has been appointed to lead both Industrial Scientific, a global leader and innovator in gas detection and safety technologies, and Intelex as Group President of the Fortive Environmental, Health, and Safety Group.

Mr. Burke’s appointment underscores both companies’ commitment to innovation and excellence in the environmental, health, and safety sectors. Moving forward, Industrial Scientific and Intelex will align to better solve emerging customer challenges by leveraging their unique, innovative technologies. Mr. Burke and Mr. Ice will also work together to foster new opportunities for growth, collaboration, and technological developments.