Interiors agency has designs on British title after being named only Welsh finalist

Mairead and Lauren

Mairead Turner has designs on winning a prestigious national prize. The talented founder of Anglesey-based Mairead and Co Interiors is a finalist in this year's BIID Interior Design Awards 2025.

She and studio manager Lauren Morgan-Clarke are flying the flag as the only Welsh agency shortlisted this year.

Their standout project? The Papered House, a listed Georgian gem in Beaumaris, lovingly transformed into a stylish, contemporary holiday retreat.

"It's such an honour to be recognised by the British Institute of Interior Design," said Mairead.

"To be the only Welsh finalist makes it even more special as it really validates all the hard work we've put in, especially as someone who's self-trained. It's incredibly encouraging as we take on bigger and more exciting projects."

Mairead's journey into interiors began in a very different world – the performing arts.

After two decades in dance production, she pivoted careers and founded Mairead and Co Interiors in 2019. Since then, she hasn't looked back.

Married to Robin – co-founder of Dylan's Restaurant group – and mum to daughters Marnie and Orla, Mairead now juggles family life with a growing design portfolio that spans both private homes and public spaces.

One of the team's most ambitious recent undertakings is the internal and external redesign of Caffi Meinir at Nant Gwrtheyrn, a former quarry village nestled on the Llŷn Peninsula.

Looking back, her passion for design sparked when she renovated the family home in Penmon.

"When we moved to North Wales, Robin was working non-stop while still running his café in Leeds and I was home with two little ones and working for The Arts Council," she said.

"That's when I decided to pour my energy into revamping the house. My dad has always been hands-on with property renovations, so it wasn't totally alien to me. But this time, I had the freedom to really express myself."

Word spread. Soon she was designing a friend's home and before long, freelancing full-time.

"I didn't set out with a grand plan, I was just following my instincts and people seemed to love the results," she said.

That momentum led to the creation of Mairead and Co Interiors, and later, to the transformation of The Papered House, developed in collaboration with architect Adrian Williamson and a team of trusted local craftspeople and suppliers.

"This project was a dream, the clients gave us total trust to deliver a full turnkey service," she said.

"We designed and sourced everything from the floors and kitchen fittings right down to the light bulbs. It was a huge responsibility, but also incredibly rewarding.

"The end result is elegant, inviting, and full of character and to see it now recognised on a national platform still feels surreal – I keep having to pinch myself."

Looking ahead, Mairead has big plans. She's keen to expand the studio, take on more commercial, residential, heritage, and conservation work, and inspire the next generation of designers.

"There's so much young talent out there, but not everyone sees interior design as a viable career," she said.

"Yes, it can be demanding, but it's also joyful, creative, and deeply rewarding. Helping clients bring their vision to life – you just can't beat that feeling."

The BIID judging panel will conduct site visits over the summer, with final winners announced at a glittering awards ceremony at Drapers' Hall in London on October 23.