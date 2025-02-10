Introduce apprenticeship funding exemptions now or risk the future of the psychological workforce, say psychologists

User (UGC) Submitted

The future development of the psychological workforce is at risk in the NHS and other public services in England, if exemptions for apprenticeships aren’t urgently implemented by the government, according to the British Psychological Society.

Current government plans, subject to consultation, will see all Level 7 apprenticeship programmes unable to access the apprenticeship levy. This includes the clinical associates in psychology apprenticeship which has hundreds of new starters every year.

With this vital pathway into the workforce now in danger, this National Apprenticeship Week (10 to 16 February) the BPS is calling for an exemption, so that public sector employers can still access the levy for level 7 apprenticeships to provide high quality training for their workforce.

Professor Paul Fisher, a Chartered member from the BPS’s Wider Psychological Advisory Group said:

“Apprenticeships are a vital part of the NHS’s ambitions to grow the workforce. The removal of access to the levy for the Clinical Associates in Psychology pathway would be a huge step backwards to the detriment of the NHS and those who use it.

“Given current levels of need we cannot risk the collapse of this route into the profession which is funded by the Level 7 levy. I would urge the government change course and provide an exemption for the public sector apprenticeships through the levy. This would support the government to meet its commitment to reducing NHS waiting lists and fulfil its ambitions as set out in the NHS People Plan.”

In 2023/24 there were 395 starts on the Clinical Associates in Psychology (CAP) apprenticeship. A recent study evaluating the introduction of a CAP apprentice on an acute mental health ward, found:

· The increased psychological presence and its visibility on the ward was seen as positive.

· The accessibility of the CAP apprentice helped to manage patients’ expectations of psychological interventions.

· Nursing staff were supported in using psychological techniques with patients.

Fisher added:

“The evidence for the impact of clinical associates in psychology is growing all the time. They provide psychologically informed assessments, formulations and interventions in healthcare settings and are supporting the creation of a more psychologically informed NHS. We must do we all we can to preserve this vital route into the psychological professions.”