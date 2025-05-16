Investing in emotional intelligence this Learning at Work Week

Handshake amongst two office colleagues

Emotional intelligence (EI) expert and founder of Raise Your EI, James Woodfall, explains why it’s important to invest in emotional intelligence this Learning at Work Week and beyond.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) recently launched a probe into how banks and building societies treat customers, revealing that staff members need to approach bereaved customers with more empathy.

Such findings underscore the need for emotional intelligence training in customer and client-facing sectors – something worth drawing attention to this Learning at Work Week.

In the face of stressful and emotionally charged situations, it is crucial that people can connect with a professional who is not only able to provide advice but also genuine empathy and human connection.

For example, take those working in the financial planning profession. Nearly all advisers globally must meet strict regulatory standards and are required to hold benchmark qualifications. Technical training ensures that advisers are knowledgeable and can be trusted by clients to provide expert advice. However, clients aren’t interested in qualifications; they expect advisers to be technically competent, and many are likely to be financially literate themselves.

Instead, they want to be understood, to be reassured when needed, to be motivated to act, to be listened to and counselled if appropriate – and there is currently no mandatory training for these skills. Advisers play an essential role in the critical moments of their clients’ lives, moments like marriage, death, divorce, loss of employment, retirement, starting a business, selling a business or moving home, among others.

Situations like these are the reality of many customer or client-facing roles. Dealing with the emotions that come with clients' life events every day, and one’s ability to respond to this in the right way – using EI to enhance and grow relationships rather than damaging them – can have a real effect on job performance.

The effect of EI on job performance

Studies have found that EI matters more than IQ or general intelligence when it comes to performance in human interactions.

As mentioned, an adviser needs to be qualified to operate, and those qualifications will have tested their knowledge and understanding within the discipline, which is more of a scholastic quality.

But, IQ and technical skills don’t matter as much as emotional intelligence when it comes to performance, although they are essential for carrying out professional roles such as financial advice, teaching, or sales, for example. Consequently, if we can improve overall EI and add that to the technical skills staff already have, they will possess both qualities, and that’s the real value of investing in EI, because it is vital in relationship building, in relationship maintenance, in sales and in conflict resolution.

Of employers, 71% value emotional intelligence over IQ when they search for new talent. This is across all occupations and professions. EI has therefore become a new filter in recruitment selection because technical skills can easily be taught or will already be possessed by candidates. But if someone excels in technical skills but can’t deal with people, isn’t emotionally aware, or cannot manage their own or other people’s emotions, they will not perform as well as those with emotional intelligence.

The personal benefits of EI

Being in a customer or client-facing role can bring its own stresses. Therefore, EI can help staff look after their own wellbeing too.

Research into the relationship between EI and job performance has found that EI is an important predictor of performance. Taking the example of a financial planner again, this is a highly complex and cognitively demanding role, and research has shown that advisers who are high in EI effectively manage the demands of their role better.

These research examples reveal that EI is positively correlated with higher life satisfaction and self-esteem, and lower levels of insecurity and depression. It is negatively correlated with poor health choices and behaviour. Those who are low in EI are often less healthy and have problematic behaviour.

EI not only improves client relationships but also helps people to manage their own wellbeing better, leading to improved job performance and life satisfaction. It’s clear that by embracing EI training, firms can build stronger, more empathetic client relationships while also supporting the long-term resilience and effectiveness of their staff.