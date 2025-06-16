Investor Index 2025: Confidence holds firm amidst tariffs and turbulence
Investor confidence has held steady in 2025 at 103, just two points below last year’s high of 105 and well above the post-pandemic lows (62 in 2020 and 82 in 2021). The index score, based on a pre-pandemic confidence benchmark of 100, is especially notable this year as the survey landed during the height of the tariffs crisis, a period of heightened market tension. This resilience reflects a new investor mindset with 47% of younger investors stating that they see the current situation as an opportunity.
POLITICAL LANDSCAPE FAILS TO WIN THE INVESTORS’ VOTE
65% of UK investors predicted that a change in political leadership would have a positive impact on their investments but fast-forward 12 months and only 35% feel the election has impacted positively on the value of their investments with 46% stating that it has had a negative impact. But opinion is divided. Younger investors (18-34) see the new political chapter as an opportunity, with 72% stating that the ‘change in guard’ has had a positive impact on their investments.
THE RISE AND RISE OF CHATGPT
ChatGPT usage amongst UK investors has risen 11% to 33% in the past 12 months - with that figure rising to 70% among younger investors (18-34). Across the board, 77% of all UK investors believe that Chat GPT could provide reliable financial advice.
INVESTING WITH A CONSCIENCE & CRYPTO
26% of UK investors hold crypto as part of their investment portfolio (a rise of 5%) and ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) investments are also gaining traction with 72% of younger investors (18-34) looking to invest in funds that consider their social and environmental impact. A trend that suggests a mindset that’s not just pragmatic, but future-oriented.
SUMMARY OF FINDINGS:
- 46% of UK investors feel that the elections (both in UK and globally) have had a negative impact on their investments.
- 72% of younger investors (18-34) see the new political chapter as having a positive impact.
- 11% increase in Chat GPT usage amongst UK investors in the past 12 months.
- 77% of all UK investors believe that Chat GPT could provide reliable financial advice.
- 26% of UK investors hold crypto - a rise of 5%.
- 44% of investors say that it is important that their investment funds consider their environmental and social impact - a rise of 5%.
- 72% of younger investors look to invest in funds that consider their social and environmental impact – a rise of 20% year on year.
- 47% of younger investors stated that they see the current situation as an opportunity.
- 67% of UK investors say long-term investing is more important than ever.