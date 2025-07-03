"IP Law Is Too Slow for the AI Age": Oana Leonte Urges Legal Sector to Catch Up with Reality

Oana Leonte

Brand strategist and Unmtchd. founder Oana Leonte is sounding the alarm: intellectual property law is falling dangerously behind the pace of innovation, and business leaders, and their lawyers, can no longer afford to ignore it.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Traditional IP law is too slow, too local and too reactive,” says Oana. “In the age of AI and simulation, IP strategy needs to be fast, global and embedded from the very beginning.”

With more than 20 years of global experience at companies such as Disney, Puma, Warner Bros and Paramount, she is calling for urgent reform in how legal and business communities handle IP.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As AI becomes a foundational layer of commerce, and as virtual product development in platforms like NVIDIA’s Omniverse becomes standard practice, Leonte argues that IP has become infrastructure, not a post-launch legal chore.

She highlights critical questions the legal profession must now confront:

Who owns an AI-generated design?

Is a digital twin protectable, or only the physical product it simulates?

How should we define and defend synthetic brand personas?

“We’re moving from static trademarks to dynamic, code-based assets. From territory-bound protections to borderless creation and diffusion,” Oana explains. “Yet many brands still leave IP planning to the end of the process, if they think about it at all.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She is now urging legal professionals to shift from reactive filing to proactive strategy, working with clients to identify, protect and monetise intellectual property before it enters the market.

“As we shift into an AI-first economy, lawyers have a unique opportunity to move from reactive enforcers to proactive partners in innovation,” says Oana. “Firms and leaders need to understand the real risks of the breakdown of traditional IP models to the legal blind spots in generative design and simulation. If we want to help client’s future-proof their ideas, legal professionals must become strategic partners in innovation. If we wait until launch to think about IP, we’ve already lost ground.”

Oana is available for expert commentary on a range of topics, including but not limited to:

The legal blind spots emerging around AI-generated content and digital ownership

The gap between traditional IP law and modern brand-building

Why businesses need upstream IP strategy, not just legal protection after launch

Oana Leonte is the founder of Unmtchd., a media and education platform dedicated to empowering founders, creators and brand builders with the strategies they need to scale their businesses through IP, brand ecosystems and storytelling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With over 20 years of experience across entertainment, fashion and sports, Oana has worked with industry giants like Disney, Puma, Warner Bros and Paramount, mastering the art of brand building, licensing and intellectual property strategy.

Now, through Unmtchd., Oana is on a mission to help the next generation of entrepreneurs turn their ideas into scalable, sustainable brands, whether they are building a media company, launching a product or growing a personal brand. She is also the host of unmtchd. with Oana Leonte, a podcast where she explores the future of branding, media and entrepreneurship with industry leaders.

A sought-after speaker and upcoming author, Oana’s expertise lies at the intersection of branding, entrepreneurship and the creator economy. Her insights help individuals and businesses break free from outdated models and build brands that stand out, scale and leave a lasting impact.

More about Oana’s work can be seen at www.theunmtchd.com