Barclays could pay out up to £12.5 million in compensation to customers affected by technology outages over the last two years, a new letter to MPs has revealed.( Photo by Jonathan Brady/PA Wire )

Barclays has apologised after its customers said they have been unable to access their bank accounts online or through the mobile app.

There were nearly 1,000 reports of an outage on Saturday, according to outage tracker Downdetector, leaving Barclays customers unable to pay bills or transfer money.

The bank said customers were able to withdraw cash, but apologised for the outage and said it was “working hard to fix the issue”. In a statement on X, Barclays said: “We’re having some problems making and receiving payments today – we’re sorry about this and we’re working hard to fix the issue.

“You may be unable to make a payment using our app, online banking or when speaking to our colleagues – payments into your account may also be delayed. All other services are working as normal.”

In an update, a Barclays spokesperson said: "We’re extremely sorry for the technical issues that some of our customers experienced this morning when using our app, online banking and with payments in and out of their accounts. Everything is now back up and running.”

As of 11.40am, users said the app appears to be working again. One said: Think it’s up and running Now , just transferred and it worked , hope you can all enjoy your weekend now.”

Barclays previously said it was expecting to pay between £5 million and £7.5 million in compensation "for inconvenience or distress" caused. It is also set to pay an estimated £5 million for other incidents between January 2023 and 2025.

It was also revealed earlier this week that the bank could pay out up to £12.5 million in compensation to customers affected by technology outages over the last two years.