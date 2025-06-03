Is it time your business started investing in the untapped art of employee appraisal technology?

Business Team

Hosting regular appraisal meetings with employees is not a luxury; it’s a must!

Some 41% of employees claim to have left a job because they felt they weren’t listened to at work. This highlights just how many businesses are failing to put the time and effort into maintaining an open line of communication with their employees.

Since 85% of employees are proven to take more initiative after receiving feedback in the workplace, staying on top of your appraisal meetings seems like a no-brainer.

In this article, we discuss why employee appraisal technology can take your appraisal process to the next level and support the development of your employees.

What is Employee Appraisal Technology?

Employee appraisal technology refers to software systems that manage the process of performance reviews.

Unlike traditional paper-based appraisals, technology streamlines the process to not only save time, but to facilitate more productive meetings. By having a software system in place to specifically manage appraisals, your business is able to utilise advanced features and modern practices.

Some of the key features that appraisal technology offers include appraisal meeting templates, goal setting, and feedback reporting. By logging all of this information, you and your employees can access the data moving forward to keep an eye on progress and track goals.

You and your HR department are also able to produce reports using your appraisal software. The technology is able to analyse historical data to identify any trends or recurring issues that need to be addressed. This can help you track productivity and optimise your strategy.

An example of a popular employee appraisal technology is PeopleHR, a software designed to engage employees and drive performance through regular appraisals. It can be integrated with existing HR software to maximise efficiency and improve overall HR activity.

How Employee Appraisal Technology Can Benefit Your Business

Technology continues to offer businesses new solutions that can help streamline their processes. There are a range of business benefits associated with employee appraisals – let's discuss some of the key ones.

Save time

Not so long ago, traditional appraisals were a time-consuming process that consisted of lengthy paper forms and manual data entry.

By switching to employee appraisal technology, your business can save hours of time thanks to automation. Since the appraisal system is there to record meetings, track goals, and analyse historical data, weight is taken off your shoulders.

Cutting down the amount of time that is spent on employee appraisals means you are able to focus your time on other areas of the business without sacrificing regular appraisal meetings.

Increase employee productivity

The aim of appraisals is to provide a mutual opportunity for you and your employees to discuss strengths, weaknesses, and goals.

By identifying areas in which an employee can improve and setting goals that they can work towards, productivity is bound to increase as they strive to meet their targets.

In addition to improving motivation among employees, the use of appraisal technology means their progress can be actively monitored. By tracking the performance of each employee against key metrics, a deeper understanding of their strengths and weaknesses will be established so they can access support if needed.

Continuous communication

Appraisal technology keeps track of when appraisals are carried out and can provide prompts if one is coming up. This will prevent the likelihood of them getting forgotten or repeatedly pushed back – ensuring employees feel like they are valued and heard within the business.

Maintaining a regular opportunity for your employees to voice any struggles or goals they have will not only support their progression, but will also prevent frustrations and job dissatisfaction due to them feeling that there is no time for them.

Regular communication and the addressing of issues in a prompt manner will be a mutually beneficial approach that will help you keep up with your employees on a frequent basis.

Identify development opportunities

One of the most valuable benefits of appraisal technology is the ability to identify any gaps in skill sets. By analysing performance data over time, the algorithms can flag any weaknesses so you are aware of any issues that need resolving.

Once an opportunity has been identified, you can use this to establish an action plan. Whether the employee needs an additional one-on-one training session, could benefit from attending an online course, or needs more time to complete certain tasks, being able to provide the right level of support will help employees grow within their role.

Being provided with extra opportunities for growth is also a great way to boost employee morale, leaving them feeling supported at work and providing them with the resources they need to grow.

Data-driven decisions

Businesses utilising the power of technology are more likely to remain competitive in such a saturated market thanks to data-driven decisions.

In the context of employee appraisal software, the system is able to use historical data to produce instant reports that can be used to inform your upcoming strategy.

Based on past appraisal data across the workforce, your business is able to identify any trends, whether that be team-wide struggles or potential reasons for employee turnover. This data can then be used to make future predictions, inform hiring strategies, and fine-tune your approach towards training programmes.

Incorporating Employee Appraisal Technology Into Your HR Processes

The importance of employee appraisals is undeniable – people need to feel heard in the workplace if you want them to remain productive and motivated.

Being able to discuss any issues, development goals, and future opportunities in an appraisal meeting allows employees to have their say and get the support they need to thrive in the workplace.

This is a mutually beneficial process as it also gives you, as an employer, a chance to gain valuable feedback from your employees and create a more engaged team.

Moving away from outdated appraisal techniques and adopting software that can centrally manage appraisals will transform the way your business manages the process.

By integrating appraisal technology with existing systems, your business can start to make data-driven decisions and maximise the potential of its workforce.