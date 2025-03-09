Is Mastercard not working as Downdetector reports users having payments declined

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

9th Mar 2025, 9:53am
Users have reported having issues making payments with Mastercard on Sunday morning.

According to Downdetector, more than 100 users said their payments have been declined, with an ‘error’ message on the machine.

A user said: “Anyone else having problems with MasterCard payments being declined?” People have also started taking their frustration on social media. One user on X (formerly Twitter said): “Of Couse master card is down right now, I'm getting my f***ing breakfast”.

The issues have also been reported in multiple countries including Australia. One user advised: “Heads up if you're going out - bring cash.”

