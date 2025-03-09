Is Mastercard not working as Downdetector reports users having payments declined
According to Downdetector, more than 100 users said their payments have been declined, with an ‘error’ message on the machine.
A user said: “Anyone else having problems with MasterCard payments being declined?” People have also started taking their frustration on social media. One user on X (formerly Twitter said): “Of Couse master card is down right now, I'm getting my f***ing breakfast”.
The issues have also been reported in multiple countries including Australia. One user advised: “Heads up if you're going out - bring cash.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.