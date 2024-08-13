Monzo (top, left) is experiencing outage on Thursday afternoon | Bloomberg via Getty Images

Monzo experienced an outage on late Tuesday morning, leaving thousands without access to the popular British banking app.

The bank's app was displaying an error message saying "We're experiencing issues" from about midday, with more than 2,500 reports of issues sent to the website Down Detector, which tracks tech problems.

According to Down Detector, 72 percent of users reported problems with mobile banking, 25 per cent with funds transfer and 3 per cent with bill pay.

In an update issued on Tuesday afternoon, Monzo said: “We’ve already moved all our customers back to our normal systems meaning they can use the app as normal. Because of a technical issue, for a short period of time earlier today we couldn’t process some card payments and outbound bank transfers.

“So to allow customers to continue making payments as usual, we moved to our backup systems that can process 99.9% of payments. Customers could make bank transfers, card payments and ATM withdrawals as normal, see their balances and transactions, freeze their cards, move money between accounts and Pots and contact us if they needed to.

Users have took to X, formerly Twitter to vent their frustrations. One said: “Running to X to see I’m not the only person with monzo problems.” Another wrote: “I think it's time to jump ship from @monzo app is constantly not working. Support is basically non-existent (despite paying £15 a month!!) It was a good run, but they've finally run it into the ground.”