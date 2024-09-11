Is ‘who’ or ‘what’ you know is more important for landing a job?

Is ‘who you know’ or ‘what you know’ a more important factor in today’s job market? National career survey uncovers a fascinating divide among UK jobseekers.

43% of UK jobseekers say ‘what you know’ is more important than ‘who’

3 in 10 feel ‘who you know’ is more important

26% say both ‘who’ and ‘what’ are equally important for securing a job

Gen Z aged 16-24 are the most likely age to say ‘who you know’ (39%), compared to 25% of those aged 55+

Career and resume experts Jobseeker surveyed over 1,000 members of the British public on whether they think ‘who you know’ or ‘what you know’ is a more important factor for landing a job — with ‘who’ referring to network or industry connections, and ‘what’ being skills and experience.

The survey comes as the latest government figures suggest the number of job vacancies fell last quarter and throughout the year, meaning competition for roles is becoming fiercer.

What do Brits deem more important for securing a job?

Overall, ‘what you know’ is more important than ‘who you know’ according to 43% of respondents compared to 32% who feel the opposite. Over a quarter of people in the UK value both factors as equally important, indicating the ability to showcase skills is vital but a belief that networking is essential for landing a job in Britain remains strong.

“While the UK job market is keenly competitive, skills and experience often shine through. But getting your foot in the door and showcasing your abilities can prove most challenging to jobseekers,” said David Overmars, career and resume expert at Jobseeker.

“Both factors can work in tandem as we advise people pursuing a new role to feel confident in their skills while acknowledging that having contacts can be beneficial. Some may feel concerned about not having family or industry connections, but being an ‘underdog’ in the job market can be incredibly powerful.”

The data also shows young people aged 16-24 are the most likely to say ‘who you know’ is more important for securing a job compared to any other generation (4 in 10). Their response could be a reflection of the challenges young people face when entering the job market, alongside a commonly held belief industry connections help ‘get your foot in the door’.

Just a quarter of respondents from the eldest generation surveyed say ‘who you know’ is more important compared to ‘what you know’. Those aged 55+ are the most likely of any age group to say ‘who’ and ‘what’ you know are equally important (35%). Interestingly, younger millennials aged between 25-34 are the most likely to say ‘what you know’ (48%).

“By honing skills and showcasing themselves in their applications, people can break free from the weight of ‘who you know’ and be empowered to chase any opportunity they’re ready for,” said David Overmars.

“Reaching out to individuals online, following those who inspire and attending industry events can each help build this network organically almost from scratch. Networking can open up new opportunities for people and their ability ensures that they secure them.”

Do you feel industry connections are essential or does talent trump all? Share your opinions, stories and questions in the comments below.