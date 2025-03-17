ITD Global appoints group chief revenue officer

Dani Mechlowitz and CEO Jonny Mocton

ITD Global Group, the international logistics and ecommerce management and delivery management specialist, has appointed a Chief Revenue Officer to continue to build on its significant growth with the UK and international markets. Dani Mechlowitz will take up the new Group position reporting into CEO Jonny Mocton.

Dani previously headed up the Group’s fulfilment business, Delta Fulfilement, where he was Managing Director for five years, overseeing it from inception to a successful operation with over 60 employees and over 30 customers.

In his new role he will have responsibility for driving revenue growth across both Delta Fulfilment and ITD Global, which provides shipping brokerage, freight forwarding, and consolidated parcel delivery across air, sea, road, and rail.

Steve Lee, previously Operations Director at ITD Global, will take the role of Managing Director at Delta Fulfilment, whilst Dani will work with a newly formed senior commercial team at ITD Global, alongside Charles Chait as Sales Director and Louise Powell as Head of Account Management.

Commenting on his new appointment Dani said: “At ITD Global Group we are helping eCommerce brands, wholesalers, and retailers streamline their logistics operations and maximise the opportunities that are out there.

"The ongoing growth in the UK ecommerce market shows no signs of slowing and there are also huge opportunities for imports from places like China. We have expert teams on the ground in key locations such as China, the United States and the United Kingdom facilitating easier communication, better control and simplifying the cross border selling process.

"With end user expectations remaining high with time frames, visibility and regular communication are vitally important and our solutions enable our clients to meet and exceed these expectations, gaining a clear competitive edge.”