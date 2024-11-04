ITS Ltd Announces Ownership Transition as Andrew Mills Acquires Company

ITS Ltd, a leading UK system integration company, which specialises in automation, robotics and digital solutions in Clean Energy, Life Sciences and Chemical Manufacturing, has announced a significant change to its ownership. Andrew Mills, ITS' Managing Director of the past year has now acquired full ownership of the business.

This strategic move now sees Andrew, who has been instrumental in steering the company's recent success, step into the role of Chief Effective Officer. The transition capitalises on Andrew’s experience, industry knowledge and the deep understanding and vision developed during his tenure as Managing Director. The move also ensures continuity in the Company's strategic direction, sales and operational teams.

In a complementary arrangement designed to preserve ITS’ knowledge and expertise, founder and previous owner, Malcolm Knott will remain involved with ITS as a Senior Consultant to the Board. This decision emphasises ITS' commitment to a smooth transition, continuation of several strategic investments/initiatives and leverages the wealth of experience that has been crucial to ITS’ growth and development thus far.

Andrew Mills expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition: "We have made significant progress over the past year, and I am extremely proud to take responsibly of the business’ future from Malcolm. We have a strong foundation, after delivering the best financial result in the Company’s 33-year history, an established customer base, a new organisation structure and a bold new business plan. I look forward to working with our teams across the UK and our chosen Technology Partners to drive further innovation and value to our customers.”

This leadership development is expected to bring renewed energy and focus to ITS, accelerating ongoing and new initiatives and enhancing opportunities for growth. Customers, Partners and our Supply Chain can anticipate a continuation of the high-quality service and relationship they've come to rely upon, trust and expect from ITS. This coupled with fresh perspectives and expanded offering.

As ITS Ltd embarks on this new chapter, the company remains committed to its core values while embracing opportunities for advancement in our existing and growing sectors. The combination of new ownership and retained expertise, positions ITS for sustained success in the years to come.

For more information about ITS Ltd and its services, please visit www.its-ltd.co.uk.